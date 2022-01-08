History lives on like a narrow flashlight in a darkened room, communicating with us through the sights of artifacts, historical monuments and historical books. It infuses the magic of culture and tradition in today’s era of global digitalization.

Then why waste a single waking minute wandering like a lost cause? Pay a visit to historical sites as a gratitude to the first civilizations. Book the best services of charter flights in Dubai. This trip will help you learn from your history, grow and mature as a community.





Hundreds of thousands of years have produced stunning monuments that continue to leave travelers stunned. These historical sites stand well against the test of time, inviting everyone to unravel the aura of mystery that is embedded in them. Visiting them feels like a spiritual experience that binds you to stay with you for a long time. Hence, it is not just something to tick off one’s bucket list.

We have created a list of top must-visit historical places that broadens your perspective about culture and worldly practices:

1. Machu Picchu, Peru

Machu Picchu lies in one of the most stunning archeological sites in the world. The early civilizations built it on the lust mountainous terrain high above the Urubamba River. Famously known as the Lost City of the Incas, Inca civilization constructed this perfectly stoned carved structure in 1438 AD as a summer retreat for the Inca emperor.

The Inca nation abandoned it in the 16th century when the Spanish forces conquered the Inca empire. When the Spaniards were wiping out the signs of Inca civilization, Machu Picchu remained safe due to its inaccessible location.

The American historian discovered it in 1911. Since then, many villagers and tourists have visited it. Adventurous souls can get to it through guided, multi-day hikes and camping trips along with the Inca trials. Others can opt for the easier option of accessing the ruins through a bus from the small town of Aguas Calientes or through a train from the Sacred Valley or Cusco.

2. Pyramids of Giza, Egypt

You must have seen its picture in your history books while studying Egyptian civilizations in schools. These complex pyramid structures are the oldest of seven wonders of the Ancient World, located just outside Cairo. The ancient Egyptians built these legendary tombs for Pharaohs of the Old Kingdom for the afterlife.

The reason behind the construction of the Sphinx is still a mystery. Archeologists believe that Egyptians built it to associate pharaohs with the sun god – Ra. Some believe that the purpose was to guard the kings. Others believe the Sphinx was built thousands of years before the pyramids. Hence, many mysteries surround the Giza plateau.

Also, tourists can witness a surreal sight, watching it rise from the barren desert landscape. It will be thrilling for the history-loving souls to know that Egyptians utilized more than 2 million limestone blocks, each weighted 2.5 tons, to build the Great Pyramid of Giza.

3. Stonehenge, The United Kingdom

Often seen as a desktop wallpaper in the older versions of Microsoft Windows, The United Kingdom’s oldest historical site cannot be left out of the list. Surprisingly, this archeological treasure is older than pyramids.

Its existence is a mystery that continues to baffle historians and archeologists. Built around 3000 years ago, these gigantic stones sit at the top of several hundred burial mounds. These stones form a massive circle, brought from miles away in Wales. Each stone is about 13 feet high and 7 feet wide. Hence, it is hard to imagine how they were transported to this location.

Some historians and archeologists believe that it was a place to practice rituals and witchcraft, while others believe it was an astronomical observatory. Either way, tourists come to visit this mysterious site and take pictures.

4. Petra, Jordan

Fans of Hollywood’s famous ‘Indiana Jones’ will immediately recognize Petra in Jordan as the historical city where the main character finds the Holy Grail in the movie ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’.

Petra is a stone city with dwellings hewn into sandstone walls, accessible via a dramatic, narrow rock gorge. This ancient Nabataean capital city has origins that date back to the 4th or 5th century BC. The West discovered it in the early 1800s. The archeologists dubbed it “the rose city” due to the color of the rock and “the carved city” for obvious reasons.

Where is Your Next Stop?

Immerse yourself into the magic of ancient civilizations and their artifacts by booking an aircraft charter that offers luxurious traveling experiences. It is no time to miss the historical facts you ditched for a football match during your childhood.

