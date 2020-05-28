4 Questions to Consider When Investing in a Commercial Surveillance System

When you have placed all your savings into your business, chances are you would do everything to ensure that your investment is safe and secure 24/7. However, since you cannot personally keep watch on your business at all times, you should get the best commercial surveillance system that you can afford.

Security is vital for your business, no matter how small it may be. If you cannot protect your company’s assets, any loss or damage to your assets will affect your business. Fortunately, there are surveillance systems that allow you to monitor your assets full-time. Modern surveillance systems are now equipped with advanced security features, such as motion sensors and automated mobile notifications. They can carry massive amounts of data, such as recorded surveillance videos for an extended period.

When planning to set up a security system for your business, it is critical to get the best commercial surveillance system in the market. Here are some of the factors you should consider when choosing what surveillance system to install for your business.

What Areas Will You Cover?

The first thing you have to consider should be the type of areas that you need surveillance coverage. Do you want to install a camera in a dark stockroom or an outdoor parking area? The conditions of a room will help determine what type of cameras you are going to install.

For example, places with little light will need a surveillance camera designed for low-light, such as thermal security cameras. In contrast, bright outdoor areas need to have wide dynamic security cameras that will prevent extreme bright lights from masking essential details.

When you want to have large areas covered, you may install Pan-Tilt-Zoom cameras. These PTZ cameras can be controlled remotely by a person in a control room. With this, you can cover a wide area while just using one camera.

What Type of Cameras Do You Need?

Do you invest in analog cameras or purchase the newer digital cameras? Analog cameras use coaxial cables to send signals to a Digital Video Recorder where the signals are converted to digital images. On the other hand, digital surveillance cameras record images digitally from the start to produce higher image qualities.

The main difference between analog and digital surveillance camera systems is the number of details that you can get from your recorded videos. Analog surveillance systems may be cheaper; however, they can only give you a certain level of detail quality. For example, an analog camera can spot a trespassing individual in your place of business but may not provide accurate facial details for identification.

On the other hand, a digital camera may capture minute facial information of the individual to give you a proper identification, which can then be used for filing a police report.

What Type of Storage Are You Going to Use?

Another thing to consider when installing the best commercial surveillance system is the type of storage you use. The type and size of the storage to house your recordings will dictate the length of the security footage that you can save. You have to determine the extent of the video recordings to keep. Remember that high-quality video recordings will take up a lot of storage space, so if you have low storage space, you can only keep video recordings for a short period before running out of storage space.

One option is to have a surveillance system that could store records on the cloud for much larger storage space.

How Much Are You Willing to Spend?

Once you determine what you need your surveillance system for, you can now set your budget. Security camera packages come in almost any price range. However, it is best to remember that when you invest in the best commercial surveillance system that your budget can afford, you are minimizing the losses that your business will get from unwanted theft or vandalism.

The difference between a sound and best surveillance system will be the chances of recovering any stolen items by appropriately identifying the culprit.

The installation of a commercial surveillance system is very challenging. The way the cameras are installed may often be more critical than their type or price range. One way to avoid having an ineffective surveillance system is to hire a reputable company to install your company’s surveillance system for you.

