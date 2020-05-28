Contemplating on Dental Implants? Here Are Key Things You Should Know

A study published in the British Dental Journal revealed that people who suffer from tooth loss tend to be more constrained in doing their normal activities, more self-conscious, and less confident about themselves. Given these findings, it is clear that losing several teeth can impact people’s lives beyond dental health.

If you are one of the millions of people in the United States who suffer from missing teeth, it is best to resort to a dental procedure that will help bring your confidence and life back, such as getting high quality dental implants. If you are considering this teeth replacement option, but do not know much about it, the discussion points below will help you learn more about this solution so that you can make an informed decision.

What are the Benefits of Dental Implants?

According to a study on the trend of dental implant use in the U.S., the number of people opting for this teeth replacement procedure has increased significantly over the years. It can grow to as much as 23 percent by the year 2026. This upward trend is unsurprising, given the following advantages of dental implants:

The appearance of natural-looking teeth

Worry-free talking, eating and smiling because implants are fixed in place and will not slip like dentures

Improved oral health

Increased self-confidence and self-esteem

Improved facial appearance and bone structure

Long-lasting (at least 25 years) and reliable

Higher survival/success rates than other teeth replacement solutions

What are the Main Types of Implants?

Dental implants vary depending on placement, the material used, and other factors. Nonetheless, the main types of implants include the following:

Endosteal Implants

Endosteal implants are the most popular type wherein the replacement teeth are placed on artificial roots that look like screws attached in the jawbone. These screws are usually made of titanium since this material is lightweight, strong, durable, and known to merge well with human bones. This type of implants requires that the patient is in good health, with healthy gums and enough bone in the jaw.

Subperiosteal Implants

Subperiosteal implants are the best option for patients who do not have enough healthy bones in the jaw to support the screws and are not inclined to undergo procedures that will help rebuild their jawbones. Subperiosteal implants are placed on the gums or above the jawbone.

How Can You Find a Dental Implant Specialist?

While numerous are offering this teeth replacement option, you should make an effort to find a reputable specialist who can provide you with high quality dental implants. Below are some tips to help you find the right professional for your need:

Ask for Referrals

If you know a friend, relative, or colleague with dental implants, you may want to ask them for referrals. Apart from getting a first-hand account of the dentist’s conduct, skills, and experience, you also have a credible resource person who can brief you on everything you need to know about the procedure. Just make sure to ask those you trust, so you can be sure to receive accurate information.

Read Online Reviews

One recent survey showed that nearly 63 percent of people regard online reviews as critical in selecting a dentist for dental procedures. Reading client feedback online is an excellent way to learn accurate information about dental practitioners that you may not know through their websites and promotional fliers alone.

Nonetheless, it would be advisable not to believe every online feedback you read. Learn how to decipher credible reviews from unreliable ones. Here are tips you may want to consider in determining the trustworthiness of specific feedback:

Compare at least a dozen reviews from multiple sites to check if there is a trend.

Be cautious of reviews with practically identical wordings on various websites.

Dismiss “excessive” reviews – those that are too negative or extremely positive.

Use trusted sites like Google.

See for Yourself

Once you are done asking for referrals or reading online reviews, come up with a shortlist of dental implant specialists and visit their clinics. Validate the information you gathered by asking questions and observing the dentist’s and staff’s demeanor and the overall atmosphere in the clinic.

Opting for a dental implant procedure to replace your missing teeth is a prudent choice, given that it is the next best thing to having real teeth. Nonetheless, it would be best if you take the time to find a reputable dental practitioner who will carry out this teeth replacement procedure to avoid complications and further problems.

