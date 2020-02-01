4 Ways to Position Your Business for Growth in 2020

When you own your own business you are always on the look out for the ‘next big thing’ in your industry. Whether this means getting in on top fashion trends, or whether this means mimicking business models of high performing firms – keeping on top of your game is a full-time job for your average entrepreneur.

We took a look at the top 4 ways to position your company for better growth in the coming quarters. Here at The Insurance Hackers we want you to have the best start possible. So listen up! Let’s talk about the top 4 ways you can get a head start in a new year…

Building Your Business in 4 Different Ways

With 2020 well underway, let’s get to it. How can you grow your business and stay number one in your industry? Let’s find out.

1 – Consider your Platform

We live in a digital world and Gen Z plus the millennial audience are all well into buying age. They are spending more online than ever before – with current estimates putting us at spending nearly 6 hours per day online. Your platform – that’s how you are represented online – is everything.

It needs to be high performance (slow websites discourage custom), fast, and able to cope with huge amounts of data. Another trend Gen Z are bringing with them is the expectation that video can be used everywhere. Cater to this and you might capture that younger market.

2 – Content is King

If you want to build a business that the digital world will notice in 2020; you need to keep creating content. Selling in the digital world requires brand loyalty the likes of which we have never seen before. It is even being argued that social media outlets are blowing the old marketing rule of seven out the water.

Create content associated with your business and keep doing so. This will build the loyal customer base you have been longing for.

3 – Put Your Values where Your Mouth is

Consistently banging the same drum is not only appreciated in the current market – it is prized[i]. People who stand for causes are doing incredibly well in the current economic climate. Consider the failure of formerly marketable industries like DVDs, greetings cards, and throw away plastic products. All of these died out because they didn’t respond to changing trends.

Back your business with your values. What you feel strongly about, your customers will feel strongly about, too. Stand for something. It’s not just good for business, it’s good for planet Earth… and Millennials love that more than they love whatever it is that you sell.

4 – Finally… Behave.

Focus on the direction you want to drive in. Be concise about your product or service, about what you provide and why. Transparency is key in a world where Twitter can discover the truth within a single day. If you are using your business nefariously you can bet that bottom dollar the internet loving public will find out.

Keep it clear, keep it concise, tell people what you have and how you will give it to them, and garner the respect of the masses.

