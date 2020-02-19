5 Amazing Recipes to try for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is around the corner and is celebrated around the world by people of Irish descent. This is a special day for many to celebrate Irish culture and traditions. In the USA, many celebrate it at public parades and festivals, by wearing green cloths and/or shamrocks.

Also, during this special day, people are cooking some of the most popular and comfort Irish food. They range from drinks, main dishes, and desserts. In this post, we are sharing with you 5 delicious and easy St. Patrick’s Day recipes that you can enjoy with your friends and family during this special day.

1. Slow Cooker Corned Beef

Corned beef and cabbage is the ultimate St. Patrick’s dish. This dish has become a symbol for most Irish-Americans because is somewhat similar to salt pork which is paired with cabbage. This dish is a traditional Irish meal, that is now served and enjoyed all over the world. You can make it the traditional, stovetop way, or in the slow cooker. In our opinion, the slow cooker method results in the best corned beef because it is super tender, rich, and flavorful.

Also, you do not have to worry much about it. Once you have all the ingredients ready, simply dump them in the slow cooker, and let it cook on LOW for hours. It does not get any better than this!

How do you make Slow Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage?

This is a super easy and tasty meal that you can make at home. For exact measures, steps, and video tutorial, please visit this post.

Once you have the ingredients ready, the rest is simple:

Place the corned beef brisket into a 6-qt slow cooker. Then, add the garlic cloves to the pot. Using a knife, pierce the meat and stuff some additional garlic cloves inside. This will add an additional aroma to the beef. Add the rest of the ingredients to the pot: peeled onion, bat leaves, beef broth, and water. Season with pickling spices. Cover and cook on LOW for 8-10 hours, until tender. Carrots and potatoes should be added to the slow cooker after about 4 hours of cooking. Also, the cabbage is added during the last 2 hours of cooking. Once cooked, slice the corned beef against the grain and serve warm.

2. Guinness Beef Stew

This is another classic comfort recipe that is served for St. Patty’s day. It is mouth-watering filled with delicious chunks of beef simmered in a favorite Irish beer. You can serve it as is, or with some Beer Bread. Also, you could use a different type of beer if wanted. However, we highly recommend Guinness because it has a deep and dark brown color with a distinctive roasted barley taste, which works perfectly in this recipe.

How to make Irish beef and Guinness stew?

The full recipe can be found here. But the general steps are as follows:

Brown the meat: First, season the beef with salt, pepper, and flour. Then, using a Dutch oven, brown the meat on all sides in some olive oil.

Add the broth and saute: Once browned, deglaze the meat by adding the broth to the pot. Then, saute it by adding butter to the pot. Next, stir in the Worcestershire sauce and tomato paste, then add the beer.

Simmer : Cover the pot, and simmer on low for about one hour and a half.

Add it to the oven: Lastly, add in the vegetables in the soup, and continue cooking in the oven for about an hour until the veggies are done.

Add the slurry: To thicken the stew, add the cornstarch slurry and whisk together.

3. Irish Coffee

There is no better way to start the St. Patrick’s Day than with a freshly brewed Irish Coffee. This recipe is made with freshly brewed coffee, sugar, whiskey, and whipped cream!

How to make Irish Coffee?

To make this recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

Brewed coffee

Sugar or maple syrup

Irish whiskey

Whipped cream (you can buy it from the store, or make it quickly at home)

Brew the coffee: Once you brewed the coffee pour it into a mug and fill it up to about 3/4 full.

Add the whiskey: Then, add your favorite whiskey and sugar. Also, you can use honey instead. Gently stir to combine.

Add the whipped cream: Lastly, add the whipped cream on top, and serve warm.

4. Bacon Fried Cabbage

Fried cabbage is another classic dish that is made for St. Patrick. In this recipe, we added some bacon to make it even better!

How to make Bacon Fried Cabbage?

Feel free to watch the short video tutorial here. But, the general steps are the following:

Cook the bacon according to the package instruction. You can bake it in the oven or in a skillet on the stovetop.

Next, saute the onions for about 4-5 minutes, or until golden brown.

Add the cabbage to the skillet along with minced garlic. Season with salt and pepper.

Simmer on low heat for about 30 minutes.

Add the bacon to the pot during the last minutes of cooking. Mix the bacon with cabbage, and serve warm.

5. Shepherd’s Pie

Shepherd’s Pie is another delicious comfort food to enjoy for St. Patrick’s Day. It is basically a casserole made with ground lamb, vegetables, and topped with mashed potatoes. The full recipe can be found here. You can make this recipe with lamb or beef, depending on your preference. Also, this is the perfect dinner dish to enjoy with friends and family.

The Final Words

Whether you are looking to celebrate the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day at home or out, these are some great recipes to keep in mind. They are all delicious and traditional to Irish culture. So, feel free to give them a try and experiment on your own.

We tried our best to share all the steps and ingredients in the linked posts above. Also, if you have any questions about the recipes, feel free to contact us. We will gladly help you with any questions you might have. In addition, feel free to watch the recipe videos attached, as they show step-by-step instructions for each recipe.

