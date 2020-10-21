5 Benefits of Virtual HR Assistants for Small Businesses

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















The job of HRs always seems endless. Right from the initial recruitment process followed by paperwork, motivating, training, monitoring, promoting, employment law and legislation changes,the HR team is always busy with some work or the other. This is the reason whythe market for virtual HR assistants in the form of chatbots is booming.

Hiring virtual HR assistants works ideal for the small business owners who are neither capable of hiring a full-time HR professional nor do they have sufficient time to invest. This is why they rely on virtual HR assistants. These virtual assistants help the companies reduce their HR and administrative burden and improve the overall workflow. They can help you manage things like employee benefits and payroll concerns without hiring any full-time staff member.

The myth

There was a myth that virtual assistants are a kind of luxury and only big companies can afford to outsource the job as it requires less management. But the fact is, hiring virtual assistants practically proves to be more economical for small companies as they have limited time and resources. The owners of the small business are so occupied that relying on such virtual assistants saves a lot of time and effort.

Still, some entrepreneurs think that a physical assistant is capable of doing the job better than any hired virtual assistant. But the truth is, hiring a physical assistant takes up a lot more time and energy and proves to be a burden for small businesses.

List of benefits for any small business

1. Recruitment and selection process – Sourcing and recruiting the right candidate can be a big challenge for organizations, especially for small businesses due to time and lack of resources.

But a virtual HR assistant screens the candidates through text conversations, by asking relevant questions, conducting some pre-programmed assessments and checking their background and qualifications. Then finally it delivers a list of shortlisted candidates who actually qualify for the position. The vital onboarding process also happens to be a lot faster. This makes the job a lot easier and saves a lot of time for the owners of small businesses.

2. Taking care of the policies, procedures and maintaining company rules – It is very important to follow a single procedure and maintain uniformity in an organization so that all the employees are treated equally. For any small business owner, this turns out to be an impossible task as they are too busy with other business commitments.

This is when a virtual HR assistant is required. It can help you follow a streamlined process in preserving the policies, procedures of your company and see to it that the documentations are properly maintained so that your employees have a clear perception and there lies no confusion. It is also capable of maintaining an organization’s handbooks and employment contracts and keeping them up to date.

3. High productivity –Whether it is about daily maintenance of the HR database, entering new employee details, updating employee information, benefits, enrolments, attendance tracking, etc. there is a lot of day-to-day work involved which becomes difficult to handle by any small business owner.

By hiring a virtual HR assistant all these tasks become really manageable. Virtual assistants are highly efficientcompared to any human support. They spend very little time managing actions and can be customized as per your need. They can even manage workload and information a lot quicker than any human support agent.

4. Can give support 24×7 –The body of human beings function in such a way that they need rest or they will fall sick and you have to grant them holidays or casual leaves to help them maintain work-life balance. In small businesses with limited resources, dealing with such issues becomes a real headache.

But virtual AI-based HR assistants are revolutionizing the workplace altogether with their ability to work constantly without any break. These being based on smart software don’t need any leaves and can work for 24×7 taking care of all your needs.

5. Cost-effective – Unlike full-time human HR assistants, a virtual HR assistant can be maintained at a highly reduced cost. You can just outsource the job to a reliable company at a very cost-effective rate. By hiring a virtual HR assistant, you can also save money as it requires no training. It is skillfully programmed to do your job right. This can reduce a lot of overhead costs of any small business and helps them earn more profit.

About our virtual HR software

Our AI-powered help desk HR software Vera, proves to be a blessing for organizations, especially small businesses. It can help you save on a lot of time by eliminating repetitive jobs and auto-resolving employee queries. It supports users with different tasks like recruiting, training, tax benefits, payroll, other employee beneﬁts, vacation policies, etc. and helps the owners focus more on other important business issues.

