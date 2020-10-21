LaMonique Cosmetics Launches Cruelty-Free Beauty Products!

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Cosmetics make​ ​up 40% of the overall beauty industry​, yet​ ​m​any larger corporations have been sited ​for use of harmful toxins in personal care products. LaMonique Cosmetics ​is an all inclusive health conscious company producing innocuous ​beauty ​products​,​ without sacrificing quality.​ Launched by ​a Bronx native and former cosmetic product tester​, Monique Glover​ ​attended an annual supplier’s day event hosted by the New York Chemist Society and met ​chemists that ​she​ ​partnered with to create her products.​ Monique says, “​As a survivor of domestic violence​,​ cosmetics have​ ​lifted my spirits and ​improved my self esteem. During my quest to find ​products avoiding sensitive skin breakouts​,​ I learned that many brands contain toxic chemicals.​ ​I wanted to create a brand without harsh additives.​”​ Many companies ​that ​claim to offer paraben​-​free products use other harmful preservatives. LaMonique Cosmetics does not use alternative toxins. ​The ​Bomb Balm-lip balm can be used alone or as a primer to soften the lips for lipstick​.​ The natural titanium dioxide works as a great sunscreen protector​ and concealer can be used by older women trying to cover up sun spots, rosacea or by professional actors/actresses cover​ing ​up tattoos and other skin markings.

​For more information, please visit the links below​

Lamoniquecosmetics.com

https://www.facebook.com/ LaMoniquecosmetics/



https://www.instagram.com/ lamoniquecosmetics/



​More about Monique:​



Monique Glover, the founder and owner of LaMonique Cosmetics, is a staunch advocate of the production and usage of healthy and cruelty-free cosmetics. She is a well-respected speaker and very vocal about the side effects of toxic chemicals in cosmetics and personal care products. The entrepreneur uses her voice to spread awareness on this subject.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

