5 Best Exciting PC Games For A Single Player In 2020

PC games are extremely brought us to the next level of enjoyment and some point we used this as an escape for our problems, from a low-graphics back in time and through the years it becomes more developed as it was to be for good quality and satisfactory of the players. So here are the most awaited PC games in 2020.

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps

The next adventure of this ethereal forest spirit is bigger than ever. Microsoft’s award-winning Metroidvania takes you once again into the magical forest and pushes you even further to discover what lies beyond it. As for the record, you can add this game in your best single player pc games you ever played.

Move between platforms and use a variety of traversal abilities to reach from point A to point B. Like most Metroidvanias, use Ori’s nimble movements to take down enemies and even unlocking blocked areas using your newfound powers. It’s still an Ori game and it remains ambitious as ever with a breathtaking art style, seamless platforming mechanics, and an emotional story that will leave us in tears. It came out this February 11, 2020, for PC and Xbox1.

Doom Eternal

Delayed from its supposed November 2019 release date, there’s a lot of disappointment to wade through for this installment. However, that doesn’t mean we’re anticipating it any less. A franchise built around splitting open demonic heads, Doom Eternal is set to upgrade the formula by adding to their multitude of monster varieties with heaven’s hordes.

Luckily for us, they’re just as ugly. And to add to the beloved single-player campaign, Doom Eternal will also have multiplayer invasions where players get to play the Demons themselves. It came out on March 20, 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077

Early 2020 is looking pretty great so far. Among the biggest titles coming this year is CD Projekt Red’s most ambitious RPG. Set in a distant future where megacorporations are at its most powerful, body modifications are becoming an obsession. In this open-world first-person shooter adventure, step into the shoes of V as he slowly begins to discover a secret that could shake foundations of the cyberpunk era.

2077 boasts a stellar world to explore with more verticality than any other open-world game out there. So choose your own story and let your decisions impact the game’s important moments and even the ending. You will probably love this game because you have Keanu Reeves at your side. This game came out this April 16, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Trials Of Mana

Fans of the Seiken Densetsu series, especially those in the West, have more reason to rejoice. Trials of Mana, or Seiken Densetsu 3, is a remake of the 1995 classic JRPG that first released on the Super Famicom. What makes this special isn’t just that it’s been rebuilt from the ground up to give it a full 3d makeover.

But, it’s the fact this will be the first time that this particular installment will have localization for Western fans. The story remains the same as ever but you get to experience it all again, or for the first time, with enhanced voice acting and visuals, as well as the upgraded battle system. The released date of the game is April 24th, 2020, for PC, PS4, and the Nintendo Switch.

Nioh 2

For fans of hybrid hack and slash RPGs with Japanese settings, Nioh delivered everything we could ever hope for in a Samurai action-adventure. Now that a full-on sequel is coming up, everyone’s pretty excited to see exactly what’s in store. Revealing more details in the recent Tokyo Game Show, it looks like Nioh 2 is going to be a prequel with a standalone story.

You play as a customized character that’s part human, part yokai, and venture around the new Dark Realms with great Japanese warlords like Hideyoshi. While it’s mainly a single-player game, defeating their new roster of yokai will be much easier with a real-time multiplayer that can accommodate up to three players. It’s set to release this Early 2020.

Conclusion

Such a beautiful paradise for gamers for this year, despite the pandemic that we have experience right now. As a gamer, no one can stop you to feel an extreme excitement as long as you live in the world of games.

