Wine is an ancient alcoholic drink and has been savored through centuries. Usually made from fermented grapes, today we find wines made from different items. It has been made for thousands of years and evidence shows that it was first made in Italy, China, Persia and Georgia. Rice wine, elderberry and pomegranate wine are examples of some other kinds of wine. British Columbia has some great wines and the most popular is the ice wine. But because of the microclimates through the region, a variety of wines are made here. So, here is a list of the best wine from the region, that you should try in Vancouver.

Cedar Creek Merlot

The Merlot grape is a deep blue colored fruit and is a diminutive of “merle” which means blackbird – a nod to the colour. Because it is fleshier and softer, it ripens quickly and makes for a good blending medium. Merlot is a primary grape used in Bordeaux wine and is the most planted grape variety in the world. And Merlot is also widely planted in British Columbia on around 1,580 acres of land. It accounts for one-third of red wine grapes that are planted here. The Cedar Creek winery produced Merlot is excellent as the fruit quality is good. The alcohol content is 14.5% and it is aged in French oak barrels. It has fruity and earthy notes creating a soft finish.





Le Vieux Pin Syrah Cuvee Violette

Cuvée Violette from the Le Vieux Pin is a favorite amongst many. The winery captures the essence of traditional winemaking and is a leading Syrah producer in the region. The Syrah Cuvee Violette has a floral and perfumed side with a silky-smooth palate. On tasting, one feels the notes of the bramble fruit, pepper, spice and purple flowers. It can be paired with Crispy duck, steaks or a lentil meatloaf for vegetarians. The wine is quite popular and you can get it at a store or through services for alcohol delivery in Vancouver.

Clos du Soleil Célestiale

From Clos du Soleil comes the Célestiale. This is an artisanal winery operating on a smaller scale. They produce premium wines that are derived from the Bordeaux wines but are flavored by the local soil. They use traditional winemaking techniques to produce complex as well as elegant wines. The Célestiale is a fruity wine with aromas of raspberry and cedar. The full-bodied wine has fruity flavors of pomegranate and blackberry too.

Black Sage Cabernet Sauvignon

The Cabernet Sauvignon is a popular red wine. The name comes from a wine grape variety that is grown in British Columbia, Australia and Lebanon. The classic profile of a full-bodied wine like Cabernet Sauvignon includes high acidity and tannins that add to its aging potential. These grapes can be grown in a variety of climates. Cabernet Sauvignon from Black Sage is quite age worthy and requires long and warm falls to ripen. Raspberries, cherries, hints of vanilla, mocha and some earthy notes can be tasted. The palate has flavors of vanilla, cassis and cherries. The wine pairs well with cheese, prime rib or lamb stew.

La Stella Moscato

Inspired by the Italian region, this Moscato has a complex and intense array of grape aromatics. This light wine showcases notes of melon, rose petal, orange blossom and peach rind. It has less sugar, high acidity and more bubbles. The winery is at Osoyoos Lake and the location helps in creating the best wine in the region. This Moscato is lovely with spicy aromatic dishes such as Vietnamese or Thai cuisine.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

