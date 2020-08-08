5 Best Young Adult Romance movies

No matter who you are and where you are from, you might have experienced the vulnerability towards love and romance in your teenage or adult years. In fact, what we think is that there’s no specific age restriction when it comes to feeling something for someone or expecting to have a fairytale story of love in your life.

However, things are not always so black and white for everyone, and one way or the other, when you fall in love, you do sometimes suffer, yet it remains one of the most beautiful feelings in the world. Speaking of love and romance, if you are here, it looks like you do have a great love story, and you want to watch some of the best romantic movies with your partner while cuddling. If yes, congratulations, and yes, you are at the right place today. Today we will be jotting down some of the most popular romantic movies for adults to watch.

In fact, even if you are a 60-year-old guy with a heart that gets inspired by the mere idea of love, then these movies are a must-watch for you as they will melt your heart.

1- A Cinderella Story

Not all Cinderella stories are just for girls. In fact, this movie is one of the most popular movies you will ever see. It revolves around the life of a girl whose father passes away, and then she struggles with life while dealing with her cruel stepmother and stepsisters. But she never loses hope and eventually falls in love with a guy from her school who, in return, is also head over heels in love with her. One of the main reasons to watch this story is that it has some of the best quotes you’ll ever hear. For example, “Never let the fear of striking out, keep you from playing the game”.

2- The Fault In Our Stars

One serious suggestion for you here is that you need to keep a box of tissues with you when watching this movie that will definitely melt you away in a second. The story is heartbreaking, but what it teaches the people who fall in love and us is just marvelous. It’s about two people Hazel and Augustus, who are both affected by cancer and how they deal with the harsh reality of their life while keeping their love alive. We won’t give you any spoilers, but believe us that this movie comes with some twists and turns that will just make you cry.

3- The Notebook

The Notebook is a marvelous story, and it actually took the entertainment industry by storm when it got released. You can even check the online IMDB rating of this movie to be sure that you won’t be wasting your time. The reason why we are mentioning this one here in our top best list is that this movie won’t only make you cry, in fact, it will teach you a lot of lessons, especially about patience when you are in love with someone.

4- Kissing Booth

Kissing Booth is a Netflix movie with two parts, and it’s a great and a must-watch, especially if you are in your high school. It’s about a girl who falls in love with the brother of her best friend but is scared to tell the best friend because she fears that it might affect their friendship. What this movie teaches us is a great lesson that love and friendship are two different emotions, and your relationship with someone you are friends with, should not get affected when you are madly in love with someone.

5- The Vow

At the end of the day, love is all about staying patient when things aren’t working well, and it’s all about keeping your promise to the other person to love him/her through thick and thin. The Vow is a beautiful movie about a husband and a wife. The wife falls victim to an accident and loses her memory, and the husband then takes a stand and reminds her of who he is and does every single beautiful thing he can to bring her memory back.

Conclusion

These are the best young adult romantic movies that you should watch. Especially The Vow is the one movie that we’d recommend you to watch right now as you sure will end up impressed with the message it gives away.

