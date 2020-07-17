5 Steps to Choose the Right Makeup Products

So many makeup products provided by so many brands can make it very confusing to choose the right one. But if you follow these steps you will know what you need to look for, making your job a whole lot faster and easier:

Consider your skin type before picking the foundation

You can buy just about any foundation if you have normal skin. But if you have oily skin it is best to go with powder foundations. Tinted moisturizers work well on dry skins. If you have a combination skin, cream, mousse, or liquid foundations are your best bets.

Always test the products before you buy

Whether it is a foundation shade or a lipstick, you should always test it in person before buying it. Most makeup shops have tester products that they let customers use so that they can decide on the best products to buy. Make sure you ask for a tester version of the product you have chosen and then apply it in small quantity on the back of your arm. If you think a particular color matches your skin tone, make it a point to try a shade lighter and darker than that too. You should be able to make out the closest match once the products have dried on your skin. If you can’t make out, go for the lighter shade.

Know your products inside out

Every makeup product comes with different variants. You need to know all of these before choosing the right product. For instance, there are three varieties of eyeliners – pencils, powders, and liquids. Apart from being easy to use, pencil eyeliners blend very well with eyeshadows. With powder eyeliners, you can get a softer look. A liquid eyeliner would be a great choice to get a dramatic look. Nevertheless, you will need to have a steady hand to use one perfectly.

Do your research on colors before buying eyeshadows

Not all colors may be suitable for all skin shades, especially when it comes to eyeshadows. You should also consider the color of your eye, before deciding on the right product. Blue eyeshadows might look good on brown eyes; but not on hazel eyes. Orange or dark brown eyeshadow will suit you if you have blue eyes. Avoid smoky or dark colors if you have pale skin. If you have a darker skin tone, you can go for one of the vibrant colors instead of white or ashy shades.

Make sure the product you buy complements your skin tone

No matter how expensive your makeup products are; if they don’t complement your skin tone, they might just be a waste of your money. What suits pale skin may not suit medium or dark skin. Make sure you understand what complements your skin tone and what does not.

If you want to be perfect in choosing the right makeup product, you can check out a few beauty products reviews. Not only will you be helping yourself, you will also be able to give valuable advice and tips to many who come to you. Always make sure you buy quality makeup products that cause no harm to your skin.

