On The Rise: Billy Arora, Equestrian Turned High Fashion Model

Creativity has no boundaries and rules, and modeling is creativity. It is also a part of business, so demand and supply need certain pulls and push. Models used to be tall, historically. Especially if a designer is designing longer garments, he or she must require a model with good height. Tallest models are preferred worldwide as they could easily carry different dresses.

But, a short heightened model could also work in the fashion industry for jewelry designers, etc.

It doesn’t matter if the presentation of the designer is in Hong Kong, Paris, London, Berlin, or New York, a certain size is always a cut to a fashion collection. It matters especially if the designer is presenting it first to the audience in showrooms, fashion shows with some sample articles.

These cuts are of standard size. Female models with a certain height are assumed to present the sample dresses by the designer.

A model’s body size always has a huge impact on the model’s career. There are only a few exceptional cases, where models with some additional characteristics may survive in the fashion industry.

Everybody knows supermodel Billy Arora. She is an amazing combination of everything, a good height, special charisma, classic look, her commitment to her work, and a kind heart. Additionally, she also shares her interesting private life on social media platforms, with a huge amount of her audience daily.

Fashion Industry

In the fashion industry, it represents a unique phenomenon. The flexible ones are the most prominent ones. Billy Arora, is the tallest model with 5 feet 10 inches, against all the other ones. She is an East Indian-Norwegian model with IMG Models, Elite Model Management NYC, Zombie Model Management, and The INDUSTRY Model Management LA.

She started her career in modeling 6 six years ago, and during this time she won many badges including L’officiel, Grazia, and Vogue.

In this time span, she also appeared in Sephora campaigns, YSL and Rudsak. She is one of the highly recognized models in Canada and the European fashion industry. Recently she has been working for renowned clients and brands.

Social Media Life

Her career is about a half decade long, Billy Arora gathered a huge audience on social media with the home she used to share her photography skills, shots from her routine life, off-camera life, the new recipes she used to try. Billy Arora also effectively redirects the audience towards social issues using social media platforms.

She shows a great impact on other upcoming and young models as an inspiration and role model. She shares her daily life activities on Instagram. If you want to check out her daily life activities, you can follow her on Instagram @dontbebilly

