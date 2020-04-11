5 Things to Plan in Toronto After COVID-19 is Over

Right now, the COVID-19 disease is widespread and hence governments across the globe have asked people to stay home. But once this over and you can come out, you will experience nature better. And when you do, there is a list of Things to Plan in Toronto after COVID-19. Look forward and believe that this will get better and you can go out again to enjoy the sun and the rain.

Eat at your favourite restaurant

Once this is over and you can go outside you may want to hit your favourite restaurant for a good meal. Toronto has some of the best food options and you could try the fried chicken bao, cheeseburger, buttermilk chicken fingers, miso soup and pad thai. You don’t have to go to the most expensive place, but just a small diner where you like the chicken or the pies. Try the ice wine, which is made when grapes are frozen and then harvested for pressing. Eat a scrumptious meal while getting a chance to see other people enjoy their food as well. If you plan on hitting a few nightclubs, think about booking a Toronto Party Bus so that so can have fun and get back home safe.

Enjoy daytime in a park

Stroll through one of the numerous city parks in your vicinity. The Allan Garden Conservatory is one such place. The greenhouses with tropical plants, orchids and citrus trees, is free for all to visit. Relax in the Toronto Botanical Gardens or go to a summer farmer’s market. Parks are a great place for singles as well as families to relax and enjoy nature. Being stuck inside limits our interaction with nature, hence we must use the opportunity we get to go out and do things in the open and take in the fresh air. This is one of the most awesome things to plan in Toronto after COVID-19.

Go out for a picnic

Pack a basket with finger food or whatever you like and take your family out for a picnic. If you are a huge group, then you can rent a party bus Toronto for that. A party bus can be rented for any purpose and it ensures comfort as you get to a picnic spot. The family is entertained on the way and you can stock it up with board games or play charades on your way. The same games can be used outdoors when you get to your spot and have a fun-filled day without thinking about driving back exhausted.

Visit your favourite out of city places

If you live in a city you may crave some time off in a different place. Once COVID-19 is over you can head out to maybe St.Jacob’s to spend some time there. The village of St.Jacob’s has one of a kind shops, fresh food and drinks and a host of other activities they do each year. They have theatre and events held, that attract a large number of people. Enjoy the award-winning performances and exhibits that tell a story. Take Apple Pie trail for adventures and cider. Enjoy the fresh air in the country.

Go to a beach

Canada has many beaches and there are plenty near Toronto if you want to get to one. You can always spend the whole day there, sunbathing or swimming. Some places allow canoeing or beach games like volleyball which you can participate in. Do pack sufficient water and sunscreen if you want to bake in the sun. With all pools closed now, swimming in the fresh cool water amidst nature will be a pleasure.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

