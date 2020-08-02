5 Tips for Creating Engaging Social Media Photos

Taking photos for social media can be daunting, especially for those new to the practice. Whether you’re trying to capture the perfect selfie, take travel photos, or snap some lifestyle pictures, there are ways to make your shots look truly amazing. From creating the perfect look using a little bit of makeup to getting the lighting right, there are tips you can use to create stunning, engaging social media photos. Take a look at our five tips for doing just that.

1. Make Your Photos Tell a Story

By putting a story behind the image, you can create more engagement and interest in your photos. Get your photos to tell a story by capturing details that matter to the story and finding a way to make all of your photos cohesive. You can do that by creating recurring themes in each of your photos, such as locations, colors, or situations. In the first photo, give your audience a glimpse of the story and present them with an idea of what the story is about. Make sure each photo you post after incorporates something you used in the first photo.

2. Get the Right Look

Before you snap any selfies, make sure you’ve got your makeup right. That means highlighting your best features and finding the right makeup to help you accomplish that so you can feel naturally beautiful in your photos and social media content. And you can do that by using products that enhance your natural beauty. If you’re looking for the best eyelash serum, try a lash boost serum from Rodan & Fields. Use it regularly as part of your evening routine so you’ll have photo-worthy, longer, darker-appearing lashes and brows without the need for mascara. This conditioning serum can help you look your best by allowing you to maintain more moisture while protecting against lash breakage and enhancing lash durability.

3. Get the Lighting Right

Getting the lighting right is one of the most important aspects of photography. You want people to get the best version of the image you’re capturing, no matter what it is. If you don’t have photography lights, getting a little bit of natural light can help enhance your photos and give you the brightness factor you’re looking for. Try taking photos during midday for the best indoor shots. You could also try taking your photos near windows and doors and playing with your camera’s settings to get the best lighting for your images.

4. Avoid Shadows & Get the Right Angles

Shadows are the enemy of great photos. They can make a good photo look unprofessional. If you’re taking a selfie or a travel photo, make sure you get the right angles and avoid shadows at all costs if you want to create engaging photos for social media. People want to see high-quality photos with good lighting. With the right angles, your photos will truly shine and stand out among the sea of other photos on social media. Try to position your camera slightly higher than your eyes to produce a more flattering photo.

5. Take Multiple Photos & Find a Good Photo Editing Software

Getting it right on the first try is almost impossible. Don’t be afraid to take as many shots as you need to until you get it right. If you don’t get it perfectly after a while, you can always do some light editing to highlight your best assets and features. A good photo editing software program can help you brighten your images and create a polished look for your brand. But don’t go overboard with the editing — keep it to a few tweaks here and there if you want a more authentic look. You don’t want the photos to look too airbrushed.

Take Your Social Media Game to the Next Level

Now that you’ve got a few tips for creating engaging social media photos, you can apply what you learned and feel confident that you can take your social media game to the next level. By making your photos tell a story, creating the right look with makeup, getting the right lighting, avoiding shadows, and making sure to get the right angles, you’ll be able to get the engaging photos you need to tell your brand story effectively.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

