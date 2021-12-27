If you have been in the digital marketing industry for a while, you may already understand why organic reach is crucial for the success of your website. If you are new to it, you should know that no matter how innovative your products or services are or the branding strategy, if you’re not ranking on the first page of the search engines, your customers may never know that your business exists.

Studies show that the number one position on a Google search enjoys a remarkable 33% of the traffic. So, it should give you an idea of how important it is to boost the ranking of your website and related pages. Paid ads or PPC is indeed a good way to improve the search ranking of your web page. However, you may need to make more efforts to maintain your ranking.





Here are five key tips to keep your page ranking on the top and improve your organic traffic:

1. Prepare a Keyword List

Your website should contain relevant keywords so that your users can easily find you among all of the other search results. And, that is why these keywords should be specific to your target audience. With the right set of keywords on each page of your website, you can also effectively communicate the message to your users. Once you meet them at the desired step on their buying journey, you will find a big improvement in your organic search rankings.

The most successful list of keywords for your business should include a targeted mix of broad, exact, and long-tail keywords. They should be specific to the product/service you are selling and how your users search for them. While defining these keywords, you should think about these questions:

What keywords will promote conversions?

How can you group these keywords into central topics?

How should you incorporate these keywords in your content to improve rankings and drive traffic?

Once you have the answers to these questions, you can prepare the ideal list of keywords to target your users.

2. Prioritize Personas while Optimizing Pages

You should understand that the users today are savvier and empowered than ever before. You need to generate high-quality content to engage with their needs. So, it needs to be educational, insightful, and personal.

To create such content, you should first use a buyer persona and build content with a human being in mind. Search engine rankings are indeed important. However, you can’t base your content only on that factor. If you produce engaging content, it will increase the chance of your content being consumed and shared. It will create backlinks that will ultimately increase your search rankings.

So, whenever you are improving the copy and content on your site page, make sure it is digestible, conversational, and suitable for a human audience.

3. Develop Cornerstone Pages

You will often find that websites have multiple pages loosely based around the same subject or keyword. They will not help with the search engine ranking as much as you want. You need to create an innovative cornerstone page that contains relevant content from your website’s other pages.

Those search engine bots should find some rich, informative, and authoritative master resources on your webpage. It will significantly build brand awareness and raise your search profile.

4. Optimize Your Page Titles

For the search engines, the title tags of your web pages are a valuable piece of metadata. They should be a concise description of your page’s content. Try to keep them under 70 characters with the most relevant or primary keywords. And, they should be engaging statements that create curiosity or promise how to do something. It will help you bring organic traffic to your website.

5. Use ALT Tags Wisely in Your Pages

Alt tags on images are HTML elements that are designed for search engine crawlers and play an important role in your webpage’s organic ranking. Try to follow these smart tips when adding them to your images:

Keep the text short and wrap it within three to six words

Remember to mention the page topic in your ALT tag descriptions

Don’t excessively use keywords. Keep it as natural as possible like your page copy

Improving your page ranking does not have to be challenging. You can follow the above-mentioned key tips to boost your rankings. Try to be strategic, thoughtful, and stay updated with the best and latest practices. You will find that you will be in the first position on search engines quicker than you think.