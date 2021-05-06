We all know exercising can be a up and down game. One week we are focused on getting in every workout and eating healthy and then suddenly one thing gets in our way and we are off track. Before long, the gym visits, running, CrossFit class or whatever else hasn’t happened in weeks. There are several steps you can take to help keep you motivated and focused on your goals and prevent this from happening:

Don’t overdo it. When you are first starting and still motivated, it’s easy to get excited and do too much at once. Just like with anything else your body needs time to adjust to your new routine. It is great to have a goal, but make sure you aren’t overdoing it. It may cause extensive tiredness or even injury.

Take it one day at a time. When I set my next goal of qualifying for the Marathon, looking ahead just made me stressed . I have learned to take my workouts one day at a time. I wake up and look at my schedule and focus on tackling that workout. I don’t look ahead to what I have to do this weekend, I will deal with that when it comes. Focus on what you can do today.

Plan it out. There are some people that work better without a plan, but for me the less thinking the better during the week. I always sit down and write out my workout schedule for the week. That way when I’m on the way to the gym or ready to start I just look at my schedule and I know exactly what I need to do. Sundays are the best day for planning, so sit down and make your workouts for each day.

Find a training partner. I don’t have someone that can run with me, but my husband and I always do our workouts at the same time when we can. It really helps me get motivated knowing we are both pushing ourselves and working out at the same time. If you can, find a workout out buddy or choose any local personal trainers who can help keep you on track and knows your goals!