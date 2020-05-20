5 Ways to Take Care of Your Sexual Health During COVID-19

During the COVID-19 crisis, people are staying at home in an effort to social distance from others. Whether you are alone or with a partner, this is a great time to reevaluate your sexual health and take care of yourself. There are simple changes or steps you can make to enhance your sexual health including learning more about help for difficulties such as erectile dysfunction or low sex drive. Use this time to rediscover yourself and your partner, taking care of yourself during this time of quarantine.

Guard Against Infection

Whether you are living with a partner now or still visiting with your significant other, it is important to guard against infection. Sexual transmitted diseases can still be an issue, even if you are in a committed relationship. Take steps to prevent STDs by using condoms during intercourse or get tested regularly.

It is also important to learn more about other types of infections that may arise with sex, including yeast infections. Women can easily be affected and have pain or discomfort during intercourse when an infection is present. Consult with a physician via video chat or telephone at this time if you any such issue.

Birth Control

Since you are stuck at home for most if not all of the day, you are most likely having more sex than normal. When it comes to pregnancy, be aware that you could become pregnant if you are not careful with your partner. Be sure to have birth control on hand, be it condoms, pills or other types of contraceptives.

For women who take birth control, contact your pharmacy to see if you can get a few months of your prescription. Go through a drive-thru pharmacy and wash your hands once you leave. This will help you stay protected from the virus as well as avoid pregnancy by taking your birth control as prescribed.

Enjoy Time Together

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a ton of emotions among everyone, from anger to sadness, anxiety and depression. It is important to remember that even though the outlook of life right now is scary, it is okay to have a bit of fun. Enjoy the time you have together with your partner.

Make time to explore new ways to have fun in the bedroom, either with new positions or silly games. You can improve your sexual health by enjoying yourself more in the bedroom than every before.

Vaginal Dryness

This is a common problem among women as changes occur in the body. A lack of lubrication can cause pain or an uncomfortable sensation when spending time with your partner. Use this time at home to find ways to increase your sex drive, via the use of lubrications or other methods.

Lack of Desire

While at home with your significant other, you may begin to feel a lack of desire, or your partner may have this feeling. One may want sex more than the other. It is important to think about how you feel and what you can do to get back your sex drive. Be open with your partner and talk to them about how you feel. With open communication and an understanding between each other, you can adjust to ensure everyone is ready to spend time together in the bedroom.

Quarantine doesn’t have to be stressful all the time. Use this time to learn more about your sexual health and make changes as needed for better overall health.

