Summer is here, the weather is heating up, and there’s no better time to go to a concert. Live music is a summer ritual, and before you hit the crowds, there’s just one question to answer – what will you wear to set that fashion standard high this summer?

It can be tricky to find that balance between being stylish and wearing an outfit that will feel comfortable during a long night outdoors – especially if you’re planning to dance up a storm. But you don’t need to sacrifice style for comfort when it comes to these six outfits, which are designed to be perfect for attending outdoor concerts.





Jean Skirt With Tights

Jean skirts are a popular choice for concert wear due to how they tread the line between a heavier pair of jeans and a light skirt. They have a quirky vibe, but they pose a challenge – do you wear something under them or risk the cold weather to make the earlier part of the day more comfortable?

Wearing a pair of tights under the jean skirt can be a convenient middle ground. The tights will be light enough to keep you from overheating early in the day, but they’ll provide some much-needed insulation at night. And they’re flexible enough for dancing!

Overalls

Who’s ready to boot-scootin ‘boogie? You might associate overalls with Uncle Billy’s barn dances, but Uncle Billy always looked pretty comfortable. Overalls are an old-school, all-purpose clothing item that’s perfect for when you’re expecting to spend the day being pretty active.

Like any other clothing item, the message they send across is up to you. Overalls have a larger surface area, which means they’re a perfect choice to turn into a little craft project. Before your first concert of the season, why not put some custom patches or embroidery on the front?

T-Shirt Dress

Women deserve easy and comfortable clothing too, so it’s not surprising that some clever fashion designers cribbed some notes from the men. T-shirt dresses are simple slip-on dresses that borrow details from the popular men’s design, usually made from a light fabric like cotton.

These dresses often have a collar, a button front, and cuffed sleeves – all things that’ll keep it light and make it easier to get on before you go. They also provide more warmth than most women’s blouses, making them ideal for concerts going well into the night.

Leather Jacket

Black leather jackets are probably the most classic concert wear – not only will they keep you warm well into the night and send a dramatic message.

A good leather jacket is an investment that will last you years. They never go out of style and are easy to remove if the night is warmer than expected. Much like overalls, they make a perfect styling canvas if you want to add decals or pins showing which past concerts you’ve been to.

Crop Tops and Jackets

It can be tempting to wear a light and fashionable crop top to a concert, but if it’s on its own, it could leave you freezing. That doesn’t mean they’re necessarily a concert don’t, though – it just means you need to pair it appropriately to avoid freezing the night away.

The best way to pair a crop top and a jacket is to consider them two sides of the same coin. By pairing them together as an ensemble, you’ll be able to stay fashionable as the day begins and add a new accent to it when it comes time to put the jacket on.

Sports Sunglasses

It’s not just clothing you need to think about when dressing for a concert! Especially on bright, sunny days, it’s important to protect your eyes. That’s why you should consider investing in a pair of high-quality sports sunglasses to ensure you can enjoy the show without eye strain.

Sports sunglasses are convenient for outdoor concerts because they’ll make it easier to see performances clearly and help to control sweat on the hottest days. Plus, if you pick a color that compliments your outfit, it’ll help pull together an epic concert ensemble that people will be talking about long after the show.

Concert Style in Summertime

Summer is an exciting season full of opportunities – including the chance to make a fashion impact. Do you want your next concert outfit to get people talking? These simple tips will help to create an outfit to remember.

