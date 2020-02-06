6 Wardrobe Tricks to Make the Most of your Closet Space

One can easily be disorganized can the closet space isn’t enough for your fashion sense. However, in those situations, you need to have a foolproof plan to organize the closet. Now, finding such an idea for an individual is not that straightforward.

Since we have the experience and organizing the smallest of closets, we can undoubtedly say that your wardrobe can also be systematized. No, we’re not telling you to burn a hole your wallet and redo the shelves. It’s just because of the experience of organizing small spaces with clothing and related items.

The Importance of Organizing a Closet

Many people you see around don’t even consider decluttering their closet. What they do not realize the everyday convenience they are missing on. And on top of that, they don’t realize how easy it is to organize that space. It’s crucial to update your wardrobe at least twice a year. It’s because you add on to your clothing and fashion that needs to be organized carefully.

Tips to Organize

Let’s get straight to the tips to organize.

Empty your closet

The first step is to empty the closet without giving any second thoughts. It’s an effortless step that anyone can do even if the clothes are kept in piles. Once you take out every clothing item, use a vacuum cleaner and a damp cloth to wipe the shelves. Scrub of the scuff marks and dirt from the upper and lower surfaces of the shelves and also the walls.

Declutter and Categorize your Clothes

Categorize your clothes based on occasion, formality, frequency of use, etc. Once you start to categorize them, they will automatically be decluttered. Also, it would help if you separated different clothes like formal dresses, tops, pants, innerwear, underwear, accessories, etc.

This step is time-consuming but very easy as while dealing with clothes one by one, you know exactly where everything is kept.

Design the Space in your Closet

Then comes the difficult part of designing the closet space. It’s when you assign a place for your clothes. For example, keeping the shirts on the top and pants along with the shorts. However, you can take your individual call according to the frequency of use of a particular piece of clothing. It’s about using the space to its fullest.

We recommend you to have a different shoe organizer at the bottom of the closet. Buy plastic bins to store beach clothes and bathing suits. There are infinite combinations to manage the space. You just need to put a bit of effort into it.

Hang everything delicate or fancy

This is where acrylic closet hangers come into the picture. Hang your delicates so that folding them doesn’t leave a mark. Do not use hangers for casual clothes like t-shirts because they won’t be damaged if they are folded. Some other fancy clothes like blazers and coats need structured storage.

Use Coordinated Hangers

Hangers should be well in coordination with each other in terms of size and design. It doesn’t only look good but also keeps everything organized with equal spacing between the clothes. It also keeps the whole wardrobe sleek and streamlined. And you definitely want your closet to be like that without making any extra effort.

We recommend you to go through the benefits of velvet hangers. These are way better than the thin plastic variety.

Role t-shirts and pajamas and stack denims and sweaters

As mentioned above, t-shirts can be rolled and put in a drawer to save a lot of space. The same can be done with your pajamas. What cannot be rolled are the denims and sweaters that must be stacked and put right on the shelves. You can have a separate drawer for your t-shirts and pajamas. Assign a conveniently accessible place for these clothing items as you use them frequently.

Now that you know the importance of organizing a closet, have a thorough reading of these points to make the most out of that space.

