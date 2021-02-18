Are you looking for new ways to improve your product packaging? Are you looking for environmentally friendly alternatives? Or, are you wanting to cut packing costs but keep your brand presence in your product packaging?

Whatever you’re looking for, we’re here to help you get better packaging that costs less and is better for the environment. A little later on in this article, some cool ideas show you how packaging is improved with custom stickers. We hope these ideas spark your creativity and drive you to enhance your brand’s packaging.

We’ll also explain how you get the same for a reasonable price using custom printed stickers.

Let’s jump straight in.

Glitter honey jar labels

These glitter labels look so good here. You can buy a simple, plain jar and transform them with this label. They’re a die cut sticker printed on glitter vinyl

Compostable clear labels

These clear labels work brilliantly on the brown packaging card. The monochrome design is nice & simple. Even better, the material is compostable, so they’re sustainable.

Paper address labels

To keep it simple & costs low, address labels are an elegant solution. These labels are printed on biodegradable paper, so easy to write on.

Holographic candle labels

These gloss rectangle holographic stickers can transform a plain tin into beautiful packaging. This label is printed on holographic vinyl to add a metallic finish.

Circle stickers for your restaurant

These Munch circle stickers transform a simple craft paper food wrap or a brown pot into a walking advertisement. These labels are compostable so can be recycled with paper or cardboard.

Limited edition product seals

These labels are a way to bring a premium feel to your product. Handwriting the numbers makes keeping stock simpler and adds a personal touch.

We hope these ideas have sparked your creativity and motivate you to improve your packaging. If you have any comments, please let us know, and we’d be happy to help.

