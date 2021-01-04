INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Fort Worth is a lively city in Texas with an impressive, still emerging, craft beer scene. It is a funky town where you will find some of the best places to enjoy the finest wines. The downtown Sundance Square is lined with tree-lit sidewalks filled with crows enjoying movies, live theatres, restaurants, and bars. No doubt, it has become a lucrative stop for every wine lover.

If you have entered a random wine bar in Fort Worth, here are seven signs indicating that you are at the best place.

Entertainment and Ambience

The atmosphere must be enjoyable and relaxing. When you peep out of the window, the scenery should be beautiful and pleasurable rather than the setup of an auto mechanic shop working on greasy bikes. It would be best if you felt relaxed overall while sitting at the bar. You can enjoy wine at its best when the bar has arrangements for live music or any other form of entertainment.

Appropriate Lighting

Lighting at a wine bar is a tricky matter to handle. Only a reputed wine bar knows that the lighting should neither be too bright nor too dull. Too bright the lights may create a nuisance, while a poorly lit bar will not allow the customers to judge the wine’s colors and spot the difference. Soft lighting is appropriate for a setting like a wine bar.

An Offering of Natural Wines

Naturally processed wines are the best, and the wine bar you enter should be offering them. These wines are produced with the least intervention. For instance, the best wine is the one that is made from fermented grape juice without reducing or adding anything to it. However, natural compost and herbal sprays may be added to the vineyard for augmenting production. By any means, no artificial pesticides, herbicides, chemical fertilizers, and fungicides should be used on the vines.

Harmony Between Food and Wine

A wine bar must focus on wine, but the food is also a critical part of your wine tasting experience. The bar that you visit must offer a great variety of wine, along with suitable local foods to augment their taste. Different meats, cheese, and nuts add to the flavors of varied wines.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Governor Greg Abbott ordered the closing down of all bars, distilleries, wineries, and breweries in Texas. Still, they were allowed to handle take-outs and deliveries during this time. So, offerings were a bit limited during this period. But once the regulations ease down, look for a bar that offers creative entrees, perfect desserts, and pleasurable appetizers to best complement the wine you choose.

Memorable Experience

You can have a memorable experience at a wine bar in Fort Worth only when you feel connected with the manager and the servers. The servers should be attentive and friendly and must be ready to refill your glass whenever you are done. The manager must greet you with a warm welcome and ensure that everything is up to your expectations. Smiling and complementing are sure ways of making you feel special, and you will end up having a memorable experience at the wine bar.

Help in Selection

If you are not an oenophile and not sure which wine to try, then the servers must not pour any wine of their choice or the one that’s not selling in their bar. They must give you complete information about which wines are the best in Fort Worth, where they come from, the soil type they are grown in, and the kind of grapes used for their blending. They will also sort the wines by the latest arrivals, most popular, and price. With all this information, they can help you make your mind about selecting the best wine.

Price

You have to pay a decent price for all the wine, food, and experiences you get at a wine bar in Fort Worth. The final bill you have to pay depends on the wine you enjoyed, the foods they served you, and the bar’s class. The more lavish the wine bar is, the more you have to pay. However, ensure that their rates are at par with their service. Cheap doesn’t always mean worst, and expensive doesn’t always mean best. Compare the rates, atmosphere, and service quality of a few bars and decide accordingly.

As a testimony to how much the locals of Fort Worth love their food and wine, Fort Worth hosts an annual food and wine festival that honors the unique culinary tradition, beverage, and food of the city.

So, if you are in Fort Worth and want to enjoy its vibrant culture and wine varieties, make sure that the wine bar that you enter has all the above characteristics. If you doubt, head on to the next one.

