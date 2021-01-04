INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















If you have kids, then you will know only too well that knowing they are safe is one of the most important things in your life. Your safety is also important, so it is wise to take precautions when necessary and implement good safety habits in and around the home.

Even the most minor changes could make a big difference, so it’s something to which you should pay close attention.

Here are 10 essential ways to keep yourself and your family safe and well.

Stranger Danger

Teaching kids about stranger danger is something that should be implemented from an early age. From not talking to strangers to being precautious online, teaching your kids about the warning signs and how to protect themselves from predators is crucial for their safety.

If you are unsure how to go about it, there are many resources online that can help with age-appropriate teaching.

Neighborhood watch schemes

Neighborhood watch schemes not only help reduce crime rates but are also a great way to bring communities together. These schemes promote safety in neighborhoods and also assist with the detection of crime. If you don’t already have one in your area, it may be worth talking to local residents and police about setting one up.

It’s suggested that communities that actively advertise that they fall within a neighborhood watch scheme are far less likely to be targeted by criminals.

Tell someone where you are going

If you or a member of your family are heading out for the night, make sure that another family member or friend knows where you are going. This is particularly important when it comes to teenagers or young adults. They may think they are invincible, but you must explain why it is so important for them to let you know where they are going and who they are going with.

If need be, arrange a collection and drop off rota with their friends’ parents, so there is less risk of them walking anywhere without an adult.

Keep a gun at home

Although they should only be used as a last resort, having a gun at home may make you feel far safer. There is a range of guns and gun accessories available online and in specialist stores, although bear in mind that you will need a license and have training before being permitted to keep one on your property.

Many people teach kids how to hold and use a gun from a young age, so if it’s something you are considering, it might be worth looking into a bit further.

Don’t walk home alone at night

Although it may be tempting, walking home at night alone is not a good idea, especially at night. You could easily be grabbed or confronted, so it’s not a risk worth taking. If needs be, call a family member to collect you, book an Uber, or hop in a registered taxi cab.

Getting home safely should always be a priority, so don’t make bad decisions when it comes to your safety.

Home security lighting

If your driveway and property access are dimly lit, or your front yard is awash with trees and plants that an intruder could easily hide in, it is worth having external lighting fitted. Motion sensor lighting, in particular, may make you feel a lot safer as it will be triggered if anyone tries to enter your property. It will also create a brighter and safer property access for you and your family.

If you would rather not have the hassle of having hard-wired lighting, many wireless options are easy to fit and will do the job perfectly well.

Smart Doorbell

You have probably seen the videos of these in action. An intruder tries to force entry to someone’s home but is stopped in their tracks by the owner who is watching on their mobile phone.

If you don’t already have a smart doorbell, they are a nifty piece of gadgetry. From two-way speakers to full 180-degree video, there are various options available, all of which will help ramp up your home security.

Be healthy

Another great way to keep yourself and your family safe is to look after your health. A healthy balanced diet and regular exercise will go a long way into creating a fulfilled and long life. If you think that your eating habits are out of control or don’t feel that you are active enough, make some simple changes.

Family walks are a great way to spend time together while getting some exercise, and there are lots of tasty yet healthyrecipes available online.

Keep social media posts to a minimum

You might love giving your social media followers a rundown of your whereabouts but bear in mind that each time you post, you could be comprising your safety.

Letting people know you are going on vacation or intend being away all evening might seem harmless at the time, but you may wish you hadn’t. If you must post, keep the details brief and check your privacy settings to make sure that only those that you know and trust can see what you are up to.

Lock your doors

You might be used to leaving your doors unlocked, but it’s a habit you should try to break. You may think that if you are at home your property is safe, but you may be surprised to note that many break-ins happen when owners are there. It takes seconds for someone to walk through your front door, grab a few valuables, and exit again. They could be in and gone by the time you even realize what has happened. Not only that but if access is gained because your doors are unlocked, it could also cause issues when trying to claim on your insurance.

It takes seconds to turn a key in the lock, so whether you are indoors or out, keep your property locked and secure, or you could end up regretting it.

