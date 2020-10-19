INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Living in an apartment with kids can be tricky, but it’s totally doable. You just have to tailor the environment to them with both their safety and enjoyment in mind.

You shouldn’t have one without the other!

Whether you’re moving into a new place or welcoming a new addition to your home, we’ve got seven tips to help you make your apartment completely kid-friendly. Your kids will be safe and have fun, and you can keep your peace of mind.

1. Get on Their Level

You’ll never truly see everything your kids can get into if you don’t get down to their eye level. It may feel silly to crawl around on your hands and knees, but it’s going to make it so much easier for you to see what needs to be addressed.

Check every room your child has access to from the ground-level.

Once you do your crawl-through, you’ll have a better idea of what you need to do to ensure your little ones are safe and sound in your apartment.

2. Don’t Skimp on the Childproofing

The ways you can childproof your apartment are pretty much countless. If you can think of a hazard, there’s a good chance it can be childproofed.

It’s just a matter of choosing the ones that are right for you and your family.

Baby gates are fantastic for apartment living. Use them to block off stairs and areas you don’t want your kids getting into. If you’re placing one at the top of the stairs, it’s important to use one that attaches to the wall so it’s secure.

Cabinet and drawer locks are essential for preventing children from getting into dangerous situations in your bathroom or kitchen.

And don’t forget about the outlet covers!

Of course, the level of childproofing you use in your apartment depends on how old your kids are. But in most cases, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

3. Create a Space for Them

Kids need a space to play that’s all their own no matter what else is going on. It’s a place they can escape and do their own thing even when everyone is in the same room.

This is where the fun part comes in!

A corner of the room is a great place to set up a play area that’s out of the way but still close enough to watch what they’re doing.

Include a child-sized table or desk where they can do puzzles, color pictures, or create crafts. Put up a small tent that gives them a place to hide and play with their toys in a bit of privacy.

You kids will feel right at home in an apartment when they know they have space that’s just for them!

4. Keep Away From Corners

With younger children in the home that are just learning to walk or run, you really have to give some thought to your furniture. Not only because you want it to be stain resistant (and you definitely do), but also because you want it to be safe.

Avoid furniture with sharp corners to prevent accidents before they happen.

Round tables are just as nice to look at and much better for little ones than square tables with sharp edges and corners. Soft, cushy ottomans make a great alternative to a traditional coffee table.

If you still want solid furniture, opt for wood, as it’s softer than metal or glass.

You won’t have to worry quite as much about any of your kids running headlong into a sharp corner or somehow breaking a glass table. It’s best to save those elements for when they’re a little older.

5. Add Extra Storage Options

Apartments are typically short on storage, so you need to find your own storage solutions to keep up with your kids. There are a lot of things you don’t want them getting into that need a place to go.

Not to mention, kids come with a lot of stuff. You’re going to need a way to keep it all off the floor. (It will probably end up on the floor anyway, but we try our best.)

Choose furniture with built-in storage so you can hide throw blankets, shoes, toys, or anything else that would otherwise clutter your space. Floating shelves are great for displaying special keepsakes out of the way of little hands.

Make sure everything has a home so it’s easier to keep things clean and tidy.

6. Cut Back on Toys

No matter how much storage you add, it won’t make up for having too much stuff. You have to limit how much you try to fit into your apartment so your family isn’t drowning in toys.

Make it a regular practice to go through your child’s toys to remove anything they don’t play with anymore.

If you don’t have room for something new, get rid of something old. You can easily sell or donate old toys to make room for new toys that are coming in. Your child will appreciate having the space to play more than the extra toys crammed into their room.

7. Add Some Nature to Your Space

Kids thrive in nature, but it’s not always easy or possible to get outside when you live in an apartment. You’re lucky if your rooms are getting plenty of sunlight.

Remedy this by bringing plants and flowers into your space to add a positive vibe.

Teach them how to care for plants by letting them help water and trim them. If you have a small balcony or patio space, get them a tomato plant or another small herb or vegetable that is easy to take care of.

That way, your kids aren’t just around nature — they actually get to learn something at the same time!

In Conclusion

Squeezing your whole family into an apartment will be nice and cozy.

It’s certainly an experience you’ll never forget!

These tips will help you design an environment that’s both fun and safe for your kids. That’s all you can really ask from your home.

Ryan Sundling is a group marketing manager at Cardinal Group Management. He has over ten years of experience in the conventional housing industry and works with The Oliver on a daily basis to help them with their marketing efforts.

