INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Being healthy is a big movement these days and most are looking at diets and easy workout regimes to get better health. But health isn’t just about weight; it is also about a strong body and immunity. Bodybuilding is completely different. To put it simply – it means using progressive resistance exercise to build muscles for aesthetic purposes. It may involve losing weight as the body almost gets sculpted into a good-looking version. Bodybuilding is used by models and men involved in the entertainment industry. Competitive bodybuilding also exists, where competitors show off their aesthetically pleasing body on stage. In order to build a good body, there are some tips for bodybuilding if you are looking to go in that direction.

1. Weight lifting

Bodybuilding is all about muscle mass in the right places. Weightlifting is the single best idea that can make a huge difference in muscle gain. That is why you must focus on the weights you are lifting and you need to keep adding more weights to the bar. Over the months there has to be an increase the weights you use otherwise you won’t be able to build muscle as quickly. Lifting heavier weights must be a priority. If you reach a point when you aren’t able to increase the weights you are lifting, then you must look at supersets or drop sets. Once you are ready, then you can get back to lifting more.

2. Fueling the body

Fueling the body properly is necessary while you are bodybuilding. If you don’t do this, there could be serious health implications. This could mean painful cramps and something more painful as well. There could be a lack of results too when you don’t have the amino acids for synthesizing new muscle mass or don’t get enough of carbohydrates to create new muscle tissue. Pre and post-workout drinks can help you here. If you are looking for certain types of additional supplements, then napsgear steroids can also be of help.

3. Go beyond endurance

Some researchers noted that doing reps within the hypertrophy range with light weights didn’t make much difference. The subjects had to train to volitional failure or the point where another rep couldn’t be done in proper form. In lay language, work and lift weights till your limbs hurt. It has to do with breaking and stretching of muscles and then they get repaired, creating bigger muscles and higher strength. You need to get to the Type II muscle fibers for best results. This is one of the best tips for bodybuilding you can get.

4. Change your regime to match the updates required

If you reach a plateau while working out, means you need to switch up. You may feel that you aren’t gaining more muscle and will know that you have reached the plateau. This means that in two weeks you haven’t made any more progress. In order to not reach the plateau, make sure that your workout routine keeps changing. The whole routine doesn’t need change, but something, some small step could be modified. It could be the type of exercise or rest cycles.

5. Rest

For many years, bodybuilders were trained to take rest for 60 seconds in between strength training sets. But these days research has suggested that a rest time of 2 to3 minutes can be very beneficial. The rest period can exist between isolation exercises and strength building ones. A longer rest period can allow for more energy for subsequent sets and more muscle in the long run. Resting is absolutely crucial to get to your goals and one of the best tips for bodybuilding. Many are even advised to take a day off between workouts.

6. Multiple sets, full body and split training

A single set of all out exercise was popular with bodybuilders but studies have suggested that this may not be the best way. It is generally observed that multiple sets are more effective for bodybuilding. Some coaches and bodybuilders prefer full body training, while others go for split training. Split workouts focus on one or two body parts to build muscle. Full body workouts require the whole body to make an effort while in the split workout, it is turn by turn, so, some parts of the body can rest. It is important to note that doing both – full body and split workouts will help more.

7. Food and snacks

Proteins in your body and muscles have a direct link. But the body uses protein for a lot of natural activities; hence you need to have more protein for muscle building. Try getting 1 gram of protein per pound of your body weight. So, if your weight is 145 pounds then you should consume 145 grams of protein. Natural sources of protein include chicken, cottage cheese, eggs, milk and peanuts. A bodybuilder will also have to eat a lot more to increase the calorie intake as well. Post workout meals full of carbs is also suggested for bodybuilders, along with eating every three hours. When bodybuilding, you will have to change your eating pattern to get better results, as food plays an important role.

8. What works for you

Everybody is different and there is no way one can classify every person into one standard bucket. Similarly, if you are going down the path of bodybuilding, you will need to figure out what works best for you. This would mean experimenting and trying out various workout routines that suit your body. As a beginner, you will need to experiment a lot to find a way or routine that is best for you.

Bodybuilding makes the physique look good, but there is a lot of effort that goes behind it. The sculpted body and strong looking arms need time, dedication and discipline to build. Whether it is to look good or participate in a competition – bodybuilding isn’t easy. Physical strength and mental fortitude are two things that will take you to your destination or final goal. Bodybuilding prepares competitors by eliminating non-essential body fat and getting good muscular definition. All of this is possible and by following simple tips or coaching, you can achieve your final goal.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

