INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Thanks to the final CFP rankings coming out, with Alabama, Clemson, THE Ohio State and Notre Dame being awarded spots in the up-coming national semifinals, the CFP fumbled a golden opportunity to get it right.

That’s why I believe the CFP got it wrong again with their selection of their four playoff teams.

Why am I saying that? Because in this pandemic year of pandemic football, This was the year and the time for an expansion to eight teams. I say at least eight because as I have offered in earlier arguments, because Division II and III and NAIA have at least that many, and they have a full playoff system.

Yet and still, the big boys, the money makers, the gravy train of college football still cannot settle on a free expansion – yes, I said FREE EXPANSION. It is still four teams. It is still the SEC, ACC, and Big Ten conferences represented.

The Big 12 and Pac-12 played themselves out, the Group of Five doesn’t even get a sniff even though they produced two undefeated teams in Coastal Carolina and Cincinnati, and the closest SEC team to knock Alabama off their perch, Texas A&M, got slapped in the face.

This was the time for an expansion. No wrangling, no worrying about money, no worry about changing billion-dollar TV contracts, and the fairest thing, the Group of Five get a shot at an eight…or in Snowman’s thoughts…a 16-team playoff.

With the advent of online learning in the P5 schools, you won’t have to worry about classes or tutors or anything and the money can still go in and out with no problem and the RIGHT teams would be selected. If Coastal Carolina think they can hang with Alabama, let them prove it.

If Northwestern wants another shot at Ohio State, or Clemson, put them in! If Cincinnati believes they can take down Notre Dame, put them in the field.

But again, it’s all about the Power Five conferences – actually only power three – and the money stays comfortably where it is, its stays where it’s already been exchanged, and it keeps the playoff—and proverbial status quo—right where it is. Totally unfair, totally resistant to change, and even though it’s still in its infancy, the so-called “new” playoff system is already no better than the BCS and is showing it’s age.

That’s Snowman’s Take – What’s yours?

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

