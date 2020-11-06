9 Reasons Why You Should Consider Putting Your Child in a Private School

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















It’s a debate that has been going on for decades: private schools or public schools? As with most things, both have their pros and cons. Of course, each child’s situation is different, so what works well for one might not be the ideal choice for another. But more and more parents are deciding to pay a bit extra and put their children in a private school, instead of a public school.

There are numerous reasons for this. However, it seems to be of popular opinion that private schools help children reach their potential more than public schools. Maybe you’ve been scouring the internet for private schools in your area, such as private schools in Utah. But knowing which private schools are out there isn’t the same as knowing whether you should put your child in one. If you’re still not sure whether you want to make the leap or not, this post will give you some reasons why you might want to consider picking a private school for your child’s education.

Smaller class sizes

Smaller class sizes are one of the most important reasons for picking a private school. Smaller class sizes mean less distractions. The teacher will also have to divide their attention and time between less pupils, so your child will be getting more personal attention. One on one attention from the teacher might help to recognize any areas your child is struggling in, and help them with those areas. Besides that, there are many other benefits of smaller class sizes.

Better resources

One reason that parents offer shy away from private schools is the fact that they are more expensive than public schools. But you’ll also be getting more for your money. Because private schools cost more, they are able to have a bigger budget and therefore have more resources than a public school. From the food served in the cafeteria to the school outings children go on – everything will be top class.

More parental involvement

Private schools know that the parents are their main source of income, so involving the parents in the school is usually a pretty high priority for them. It should also be a priority for the parents, since it’s important for parents to be involved in their child’s education. Parents will be able to gain more insight into their children’s education, as well as get to know the staff on a more personal level. This will help with determining any areas the pupil is struggling with or excelling at, and help to determine any next steps that should be taken. Parents don’t always get the chance to be incredibly involved in their child’s school-life, but private schools often plenty of different ways to get involved.

Sense of community

Because there is a smaller number of pupils and a high level of parental involvement, private schools often feel like a small community for parents, staff, and pupils alike. Private schools host more social events than public schools, so parents will get the chance to mingle while their children make new friends. These events can be helpful for children who struggle with making friends and socializing. It can also lead to many exciting networking opportunities for both the parents and the children.

It helps with college

Many people believe that children in private schools have a better chance of getting into their dream college than public school students. Of course, it depends on the college and the student, but private schools will definitely help prepare children for college. Because private schools often follow their own methods of teaching, children will be learning important skills and receiving a unique education, which will look great on a college application form. Private schools generally have a higher college acceptance rate than public schools as well. As they near the period for college applications, certain private schools might even arrange individual assessment sessions with students to help discuss their aspirations and what their options are. Whether your child wants to focus on sport in college or make academics their priority, private schools are likely to give them a boost in both areas.

Personal attention

As mentioned, smaller class sizes mean that students will be receiving more personal attention during class. However, the personal attention they will be receiving at a private school extends way beyond the classroom. From arts to sports to socializing, private schools tend to take a more detailed, learner-oriented path. This means that children will often be able to get one on one coaching, practice, or tutoring to develop their skills in a way that works for them.

More opportunities

While all schools try to offer as many opportunities to their students as they can, the unfortunate reality is that public schools simply don’t always have the necessary resources. Private schools, on the other hand, often use their budget towards new and exciting experiences, opportunities, and activities for their students. This means that children will get to experience unique things like workshops, going on more in-depth tours, and having a more rounded school experience.

Better qualified staff

Generally, private schools get to call dibs on the most qualified staff. This is because they are often able to offer a higher salary and better benefits than public schools, which means that highly qualified staff tend to gravitate towards them. If your child is in a private school, you can rest assured that your child is in the hands of experienced and highly qualified staff. This doesn’t just refer to the teachers – sports coaches, nurses, and councilors all play a role in a student’s school life.

Wider variety

Government regulations often restrict which subjects or extra-curricular activities public schools can offer to their students. Private schools, however, tend to have a bit more freedom. This means that your child will likely have a wider variety of subjects, arts, and sports to choose from, which they might not find elsewhere. This helps students to develop their skills in all areas, not just their academics.

