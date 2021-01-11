Haute Ohio Magazine: Founder, Editor-In-Chief, Lead

Fashion Photographer Creative Director, Art Director

OHFW: Founder, Executive Producer

DMSM-Discovered! Model Scouting and Management Group: Founder, Model Manager

Great Lakes Fashion Network: Founder, Executive Director

Fashion AllianceProject: Co-Founder, Fashion Executive Director

RJ Luna Haute Clothier: Lead Fashion Designer

jacqueline j photographic arts: Commercial Editorial

Fashion Photographer

Mad Sky Productions: Graphic Designer

Success Means

Adapting to Changes

Being tall and thin has been a lifelong truth for Jackie. As such, she followed her Aunt’s footsteps and learned to sew her own clothing since at that time clothes were not available for her body shape. Soon she found herself walking the runways as a high fashion model to make ends meet while pursuing her Commercial Photography degree. After graduating from art school, she began her journey in the fashion industry adding fashion designer, boutique

owner, model manager, graphic designer, creative writer, creative director and more to her resume.

Years later, her third child was born with a serious brain infection and she found herself resigning from her position to come home and take care of her son. Residual brain

damage remains although he enjoyed a full recovery. Since then she continues to be a stay-at-home Mom and homeschool him to give him the best opportunities for success.

However, being a serial entrepreneur, Jackie saw this as a perfect time to launch the fashion magazine that she always dreamed of working for herself! Little did she know she would own it!

Providing Opportunities

What makes Jackie’s fashion businesses different is the focus on providing opportunities for fashion professionals in the Midwest to showcase their talent. With a goal of bringing the midwest to the world and the world to the midwest, Jackie focuses on high end industry outlets to give aspiring, student, emerging and successful talent a platform to gain real world experience, build a verifiable resume and share networking contacts within the industry.

100% Inclusion

The key goal in the mission statement is to provide real and reputable opportunities for all professionals inside the fashion industry. This means 100% inclusivity in all aspects, not only in attributes but experience levels, of our work for designers,models, stylists, etc.

Our goal is to highlight the beauty in each person regardless of age, gender, size, ethnicity, ability challenges, lgbtq, etc. We not only accept what the industry considers non-traditional models but we seek individuals out to show diversity and bring a light to the beauty in everyone!

Jackie is also currently working on a book of her story and the stories of industry models and their journey from self doubt to self confidence and finding and embracing their inner beauty…coming in early 2021!

Check out her Fashion Blog, YouTube channel and soon to be launched podcast, A Fashion Empire.

www.hauteohio.com

FB: @hauteohio

IG, TW, YouTube: ohfw_official

