The world has evolved rapidly in the last two decades, technology has transformed how we live and work, but one thing that has remained the same is sports, and how we approach fitness. However, Jean Fallacara, Founder and CEO of Z-SC1 CORP, a multi-million-dollar biomedical business, believes that is all set to change thanks to Neuroscience.

Neuroscience is a multidisciplinary science that seeks to understand how the various components of the body interact and function together. With better insight into the dependencies within the body, we can better identify the causes of problems and in his new book “Neuroscience Calisthenics: Hijack Your Body Clock”, Jean combines this understanding of how the body functions with the ideas behind Calisthenics to create a new approach to exercise, fitness and mobility.

Calisthenics is a form of exercise that uses little or no equipment, and it involves a variety of movements that continually vary the rhythm and intensity to work large muscle groups more effectively. By combining these ideas with insight from neuroscience, Jean Fallacara improves workout effectiveness and outcomes. The entire program is based upon scientific study, data science and statistical analysis, and shows that the body is a collective or organs, and exercising the brain is just as important as the muscles if we are to achieve peak performance.

The reason behind this is a simple one, whatever effort, movement or task a sportsperson is trying to accomplish, it is the brain that is controlling what happens. No matter how finely tuned the muscles, respiratory system and other components of the body are, if the brain and nervous system that transmits the signals that control that movement are not functioning at their peak, then the entire body will perform poorly as well.

By taking a holistic approach through the combination of Calisthenics and Neuroscience, Jean Fallacara’s approach ensures that every aspect of the body involved with that movement or task is operating at its best, and as a result, the athlete achieves new highs for their performance level. Jean believes that this approach will allow athletes to tailor workouts to meet specific goals, using ‘biohacking’ techniques to optimize the entire body and brain to achieve new levels of performance both physically and mentally.

As with every other aspect of life, technology and science are poised to transform sports, giving athletes new tools to build the mental and physical attributes needed to take performance to a new level. At the forefront of this, Fallacara’s vision and scientific insight are pushing boundaries and uncovering new opportunities.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

