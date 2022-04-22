Ramadan is one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic religion. It is celebrated as the Prophet Muhammad revealed the Qu’ran, the holy book for Muslims for the first time. According to the Islamic calendar, Ramadan falls in the 9th month as the Islamic calendar is a lunar one that consists of 12 months or 354 days. During the month of Ramadan Muslims only eat two times during daylight hours. The first meal is called Iftar which happens after sunset and the second one is Suhoor, Muslims can eat this meal as per their will. This sacrifice of food is considered a sign to feel the life of the poor.

People of all faiths pay tribute to all the Muslim brotherhood during this time and every Muslim on the globe tries to reach their beloved home during the Holy month. All the Traveling mediums run at full capacity. flights from Dammam to Cairo to Sydney to New York are most busy during this month. We will describe the Holy places you can visit during your visit to Egypt. But before that take a look at the famous food of Ramadan month.





Desserts:

Baklava: It is prepared with Phyllo dough and cream, nuts, and ricotta cheese is used as the filling.

Semolina cake: It is made with Semolina and Basboosa.

Konafa: Shredded dough, nuts, and cream is used while preparing Konafa. The best thing about this dish is the process of making it. They used the hair-thin dough for it.

Main Meals:

Haleem: It is mostly a home-cooked stew. It has gained popularity as an Iftar food because of the nutritional values of the raw material used in preparation such as slow-cooked mutton meat, lentils, spices, and cracked wheat.

Ful Medames: It is prepared with a fava bean and it is a puree most famous in the middle east and North Africa. It is a similar dish to Hummus and Tahini, olive oil and garlic are used in it.

Ramadan’s Drinks: Following drinks can be found in any hotel or restaurant during Ramadan and these drinks are filled with vitamins.

Tamr Hini (Tamarind)

Sweetened Karkade (hibiscus rose petals)

Kamar El-Din (dried apricot paste juice)

Khartoum (carob)

Esq Sous (licorice), Humous (chickpea drink)

Minted tea

Some Must-Visit Religious Places In Egypt:

1. The Al Azhar Mosque: The mosque was established in the year 972. It is the oldest mosque in the country. Al Azhar University is related to this mosque and it has a history of more than a thousand years. The mosque is decorated with amazing marbles and it was built during the rule of the Mamluk dynasty.

Type: Mosque

Visit Duration: 30 minutes

Address: 4 Haret El Elaish, Cairo, Egypt

Region: Cairo

Country: Egypt

Continent: Africa

Area: 0.01 km²

Timezone: Africa/Cairo

UTC offset: +2 hours

Currency: EGP Pound

2. The Mosque of Muhammad Ali: This mosque is popularly known as the Alabaster Mosque. It is the most popular landmark as it has two minarets in it. The primary material used in the construction of the mosque is alabaster. The mosque was construed during the time of Muhammad Ali. The mosque is known for its amazing decorative interiors and beautiful courtyard.

Type: Mosque

Visit Duration: 30 minutes

Region: Cairo

Country: Egypt

Continent: Africa

Timezone: Africa/Cairo

UTC offset: +2 hours

Currency: EGP Pound

3. The Mosque of Ahmad Ibn Ţūlūn: The Cairo located mosque is the only mosque in Egypt that remains in its original form. As per the area covered by this mosque, it is the largest. The sun and its shadows are completely visible in the mosque as it is an open space structure. The famous tourist attraction of the mosque is the open square courtyard. The famous Samarra-style mosque is built with stucco and wood. It is one of the most visited places in the world.

Type: Place of Worship

Visit Duration: 30 minutes

Address: Al Dahdora, Tolono, El-Sayeda Zainab, Cairo, Egypt

Region: Cairo

Country: Egypt

Continent: Africa

Area: 0.02 km²

Timezone: Africa/Cairo

UTC offset: +2 hours

Currency: EGP Pound

4. The Saint Virgin Mary’s Church: It is one of the few Coptic Christian monuments in the whole of Egypt. The famous Christian monument is also called the Hanging Church. There are many precious icons present in the church. Some of them belonged to the 8th-century empire. The marvelous pulpit is made of marble and the design of the roof is like barrels.

Type: Historic Building

Visit Duration: 45 minutes

Address: 30 Mary Gerges Street, Cairo, Egypt

Region: Giza

Country: Egypt

Continent: Africa

Timezone: Africa/Cairo

UTC offset: +2 hours

Currency: EGP Pound

5. The Hussein Mosque: The Hussein Mosque was built in the year 1154. Apart from being a mosque it also serves as a mausoleum. It was destroyed in the later part and it was reconstructed in 1874. The Khan El-Khalili bazaar is the nearest market to the mosque. The name of the mosque is derived from the Hussain ibn Ali, Prophet Muhammad’s grandson. Automatically it became the holiest Islamic place for Muslims throughout the world. It is particularly religious for Shia Muslims as they believe that the head of Hussain ibn Ali is cremated here. The architecture used in the building of the mosque is called Fatimid.

Type: Place of Worship

Visit Duration: 30 minutes

Address: 4 El Mashhad El Husseiny, Cairo, Egypt

Region: Cairo

Country: Egypt

Continent: Africa

Timezone: Africa/Cairo

UTC offset: +2 hours

Currency: EGP Pound

6. The El Morsi Abou El Abbas Mosque: The El Morsi Abou El Abbas Mosque is the final resting place for the Murcian Andalusi Sufi saint Abul Abbas al-Mursi. He lived on this earth during the 13th century. It is situated near the Citadel of Qaitbay. From 1929 to 1945 the redesigning process of the mosque took place and the work was done under the guidance of Eugenio Valzania and Mario Rossi. The old and original architecture of Egypt was used in it.

Type: Place of Worship

Visit Duration: 30 minutes

Address: El Abassery, Alexandria, Egypt

Region: Alexandria

Country: Egypt

Continent: Africa

Timezone: Africa/Cairo

UTC offset: +2 hours

Currency: EGP Pound

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...