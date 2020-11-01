Advantages and disadvantages of various commercial flooring types

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















It can be hard to select a specific type of commercial flooring, especially when there are such vast ranges of offerings are available in the market. Each of them offers different aesthetic appeal and can have a varied impact on the environment of your office.

In this brief the piece, we will discuss the benefits and cons of the most popular commercial flooring options to help you choose the right one based on your needs and preferences.

Laminated wood flooring:

Benefits:

Looks: It’s a popular choice among corporate buyers, thanks to its wood-like appearance.

Cost-effective: Compared to flooring made of solid woods, laminated flooring offers a similar aesthetic at a much affordable price point, which means it’s a great option for organizations who don’t want to spend on expensive woods, yet like to have an identical look.

Disadvantages:

Higher noise level: Many people love its look, yet hesitate to opt for this specific commercial flooring type due to its poor sound insulation properties. Especially the commercial premises where silence is actively maintained, this laminate wood flooring would not be a perfect fit.

Can get affected by moisture easily: Wooden floorings are prone to moisture and can get damaged because of it. Hence, they require higher maintenance and care. For this reason, cleaning this floor using water is not an ideal option as well. It would be best if you take additional caution to prevent it from getting harmed caused by moisture accumulation.

Engineered flooring made of hardwood

Advantages:

Better water-resistance properties: Unlike some other types of commercial floorings, engineered flooring made with hardwood doesn’t show similar cracks and warps when exposed to water, making it a more favorable choice.

Looks: This type of commercial flooring comes with a hardwood top layer, making it an excellent alternative to real woods, look-wise.

Drawbacks:

Morte prone to damage: Since there is no durable protective coating on top of this flooring, merely walking, dropping something, or moving heavy furniture can severely scratch and damage it’s surface.

More expensive: Not only it costs higher than most other alternatives, but you will also have to spend significantly more on the maintenance of this commercial flooring, making it almost as much burden on the pocket as flooring constructed with solid wood.

Flooring made of real solid wood:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pros: Appearance: Nothing can beat genuine solid wood in terms of aesthetics, and it applies when it comes to flooring options as well. Large organizations and corporate houses especially choose solid wood made flooring for its high-end look and “wow” factor. Ballrooms, lobbies, bars, lounges, meeting rooms are some preferred choices to put this flooring in order to impress clients.

Cons: Cost: While these floorings look aesthetically pleasing, installing them is a bit expensive. The cost can add up further due to more frequent maintenance and expensive repairing cost. Needless to say, when it comes to solid woods, it all depends on which one you are using. Some really pricier timbers types can cost you a bomb if you plan to use any of them.

Hard to maintain: Wood is not perfect to abuse material. While some solid woods can be durable and last really long, they still need adequate and frequent maintenance to keep them in good shape and look. It’s more true when you install commercial flooring made with solid wood for merely its aesthetic value. To retain your floor’s look and shine, you need to be ready to shell out a hefty amount every time you decide to run a maintenance job.

Conclusion:

Commercial flooring can immediately change the look and ambiance inside your workplace. However, they can cost you an arm and a leg while purchasing and in regular maintenance, unless you do your own research about them. We hope this article will help you make the right choice for flooring for your commercial space.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

