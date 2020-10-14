AEW Dynamite – Anniversary Show Live Streaming FREE Reddit

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Preview: AEW Dynamite – Anniversary Show (10/14/20). Tonight marks the one year anniversary of AEW Dynamite. This week’s Dynamite is stacked with every AEW recognized title on the line. To say AEW has achieved a lot in one year would be an understatement. AEW has accomplished more in one year than most companies can in a lifetime. Dynamite has been a huge hit with the TNT network, AEW action figures are selling like hotcakes, and the Wednesday Night War remains in the Elite’s favor. Now AEW looks to continue its successes with a loaded card that is can’t miss. FTR continue their “Brush With Greatness” against Best Friends. Cody defends his newly regained title against the incomparable Orange Cassidy. Hikaru Shida faces off against Big Swole, Miro and Kip Sabian will be in action, MJF makes a “Career-Defining Announcement.” Finally, Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against the “Muderhawk Monster” Lance Archer.

Preview: AEW Dynamite – Anniversary Show (10/14/20)

By: Sean Laraway | October 14, 2020

AEW Dynamite Anniversary

Things are about to pick up.

After winning the Casino Battle Royal last month at All Out, Lance Archer will receive his world title shot tonight against Mox. This match was originally supposed to take place two weeks ago. Unfortunately, Archer contracted COVID-19 and was forced to postpone his title match to tonight. Thankfully, Lance has recovered and he and Moxley will resume their feud dating back earlier this year. On Night One of Wrestle Kingdom 14, Moxley defeated Archer in a Texas Death Match to reclaim the IWGP US Championship. With Hiroshi Tanahashi making an appearance on Dynamite last week, by video message giving thanks to Chris Jericho and his thirty-year career, many fans are hopeful for an AEW/NJPW partnership. Considering Mox is still the reigning IWGP US Champion, and Harold Meij has recently stepped down as NJPW President, things certainly look intriguing.

FTR vs Best Friends: AEW World Tag Team Championship

FTR’s twenty-minute: “Brush With Greatness” continues tonight for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. After defeating SCU and TH2, FTR are off to the races as the tag champs. Last week, Best Friends informed Dax and Cash that they are wieners and will challenge them for the titles. After the Parking Lot Fight between Trent and Chuckie T vs Santana & Ortiz received a five-star rating from Meltzer, it’s fair to say the unique duo has seen their stock elevated. Best Friends and FTR previously faced off in the finals of the tag team gauntlet match two months ago. Now Best Friends look for revenge and to finally win tag gold as a duo.

Cody vs Orange Cassidy: TNT Championship

After regaining the TNT Title from Mr. Brodie Lee, Cody announced he wouldn’t go down a dark path before resuming his Weekly Open Challenge. Orange Cassidy entered and confronted Cody, gave him the trademark thumb up, and the match was made official. Orange Cassidy is easily in contention for Breakout Star of 2020. Freshly Squeezed himself has seen his stock skyrocket due in large part with a feud against Chris Jericho. Orange would defeat Jericho at All Out last month in a Mimosa Mayhem Match. Cassidy would Challenge Mr. Lee for the TNT Title three weeks ago in a losing effort. After the match was over Cody would make his return to Dynamite. For the first time ever tonight, two of AEW’s biggest attractions face off for the red and gold strap. Will OC claim the TNT title? Will Cody finally turn heel? One thing is for sure, this match will be must-see.

Hikaru Shida vs Big Swole: AEW Women’s World Championship

AEW continues to receive criticism for not investing as much as they should be for the female performers on Dynamite. Hikaru Shida has practically carried the entire women’s division on her back since winning the title at Double or Nothing. Hikaru looks to continue her reign as champion with another successful title defense. Her matches against Penelope Ford and Thunder Rosa received fond reviews from fans and tonight hopes to be another standout match. Big Swole has become one of AEW’s most charismatic wrestlers. After defeating Britt Baker at All Out, and Serena Deeb last week, Swole earned her opportunity at a title match and will give it her all.

Miro and Kip Sabian in Action

Miro made his AEW debut last month on Dynamite as Kip’s best man for his upcoming wedding with Penelope Ford. After a win against Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela a few weeks ago on Dynamite, the “Best Man” and “Superbad” look to continue to climb the rankings in AEW. The match against Bad Romance could’ve been better, to say the least. Bryan Alvarez on WOL believed the bout was labeled a “disaster” backstage. Hopefully, Rusev Day 2 can re-adjust and find their footing in the AEW landscape.

MJF’s Huge Announcement

With MJF interested in joining a Wolfpack, the storyline with the Inner Circle continues tonight. The “Salt of the Earth” has involved himself with Jericho the past couple of weeks as teases continue of him joining the IC. Dissensions have been sown since MJF failed to provide Sammy Guevara a jacket last week on Dynamite while providing one for everyone else. Since MJF has personally invited Le Champion to be at ringside when he makes his announcement tonight, people are not going to want to miss this.

Stay tuned to Last Word on Pro Wrestling for more on this and other stories from around the world of wrestling, as they develop. You can always count on LWOPW to be on top of the major news in the wrestling world, as well as to provide you with analysis, previews, videos, interviews, and editorials on the wrestling world. You can catch AEW Dynamite Wednesday nights at 8 PM ET on TNT and AEW DARK Tuesday nights at 7 PM ET on YouTube.

