Watch AEW Dynamite Anniversary Edition Live Stream Free Wrestling October 14, 2020

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















AEW Dynamite on October 14th, 2020, the one year anniversary of Dynamite. Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on TNT. Seeing as it’s the anniversary of the show, every title will be on the line tonight. Starting with the big one, Lance Archer Vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title. This match was supposed to take place a few weeks back but was derailed due to COVID, but here we are. There’s been very little in the way of build-up to this match but it should deliver between the ropes and something tells me Archer might win.

Click Here to watch AEW Dynamite: Anniversary Edition Live Online

Next up we have Cody Vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT Championship. A few weeks ago Cassidy challenged for the TNT Championship and lost, so naturally he gets another shot tonight. If you’re a big AEW fan then surely you’re excited for this match. Which means you’re also probably excited for Hikaru Shida Vs. Big Swole for the AEW Women’s Championship. Quite frankly, Big Swole is just awful and Shida is entirely incapable of bringing others up, so I expect a forgettable match if not a disaster.

And speaking of disasters, coming hot off thier mind-rotting match against TH2 last week, The Revival will defend their Tag Team Titles against the mud-show duo of Best Friends. Surely The Revival will retain and send Best Friends back to the mid-card, but the sad reality is there isn’t many credible options left for the Champions to face. And rounding out tonight’s show is Miro and Kip Sabian in action, as well as a “huge announcement” from MJF.

That’s the AEW anniversary show as we know it so far. It’s going to be a big night for AEW and it’s loyal fanbase, and we’ll have live updates right here. Let us know what you’re excited to see and enjoy the show!

Check out our Wednesday morning preview post to get caught up on what led up to, and what we’re looking forward to on, tonight’s show.

This episode comes our way live from Jacksonville, Florida. Advertised for tonight: All Elite celebrates one year on TV by putting all their titles on the line! Jon Moxley defends the World championship against Lance Archer, Cody’s gives Orange Cassidy a shot at the TNT belt he just won back, Women’s champ Hikaru Shida faces Big Swole, and Best Friends get a Brush With Greatness match against Tag champs. Plus, Miro & Kip Sabian in action, MJF makes a HUGE announcement, and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

All Elite Wrestling has announced perhaps the most stacked lineup in company history for tonight’s one-year anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite, airing live on TNT.

All four AEW championships will be on the line, headlined by the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer cashing in his Casino Battle Royale opportunity to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. This bout is a long time in the making, and could possibly be the last time the title is defended before November’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

The “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will be back in action just one week after winning the TNT Championship back from the grasp of Mr. Brodie Lee and the Dark Order. He’s proving once again to be a fighting champion, as he’ll step into the ring with “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy.

Also announced for tonight’s Dynamite, Hikaru Shida will defend the AEW Women’s World title against Big Swole in what could be the sleeper performance of the night. Plus, the world tag team titles will be on the line as FTR defends against the Best Friends!

Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite tonight at 8:00 PM ET.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

