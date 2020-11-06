INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Keeneland racetrack in Lexington, Kentucky. The meeting takes place at a different track each year.

Which TV channel can I watch the Breeders’ Cup on in the UK?

Sky Sports Racing is the only TV channel in the UK and Ireland showing every race live from the 2020 Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Where can I get Breeders Cup odds and tips?

Our expert tipster’s Friday Breeders Cup tips are already live and his tips for Saturday evening at Keeneland will be live this afternoon.

What time in the UK does the Breeders’ Cup start?

Both days of the Breeders’ Cup meeting have undercard races before the Breeders’ Cup races begin.

Friday Undercard races begin at 4.30pm. Five Breeders’ Cup races begin at 7.30 and conclude at 10.15 (all UK times).

Saturday Undercard races begin at 3.15pm. Nine Breeders’ Cup races begin 5.02 and conclude at 10.18 (all UK times).

The two biggest and most valuable races of the Breeders’ Cup meeting are the last two on Saturday evening: the Breeders’ Cup Turf at 9.33 and the Breeders’ Cup Classic at 10.18 (both UK times).

What are the Breeders’ Cup races?

All times are UK pm.

Friday Breeders’ Cup races

7:30 – Race 6: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

8:10 – Race 7: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf

8:50 – Race 8: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies

9:30 – Race 9: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

10:15 – Race 10: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

Saturday Breeders’ Cup races

5:02 – Race 4: Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint

5:39 – Race 5: Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint

6:18 – Race 6: Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile

6:57 – Race 7: Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf

7:36 – Race 8: Breeders’ Cup Sprint

8:15 – Race 9: Breeders’ Cup Mile

8:54 – Race 10: Breeders’ Cup Distaff

9:33 – Race 11: Breeders’ Cup Turf

10:18 – Race 12 –Breeders’ Cup Classic

Which UK and Irish horses will be running at the Breeders’ Cup?

Aidan O’Brien spearheads Irish challenge with no fewer than 10 of his runners scheduled to take part, including Group 1 winners Magical, Circus Maximus and Mogul, as well as the hugely exciting two-year-old Battleground.

Andrew Balding has entered 2,000 Guineas winner Kameko in the Breeders’ Cup Mile. Meanwhile, John Gosden has flown in Royal Ascot winners Terebellum and Lord North, along with Medaayih.

Archie Watson (Mighty Gurkha), Ralph Beckett (New Mandate) and Jessica Harrington (Cadillac) are among other UK and Irish trainers with runners at the meeting.

Last year’s 2020 Breeders’ Cup World Championships winners

Race Horse Jockey Trainer

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Four Wheel Drive Irad Ortiz Jr. Wesley Ward

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Structor José Ortiz Chad Brown

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies British Idiom Javier Castellano Brad Cox

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Sharing Manuel Franco H. Graham Motion

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Storm the Court Flavien Prat Peter Eurton

Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint Covfefe Joel Rosario Brad Cox

Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint Belvoir Bay Javier Castellano Peter Miller

Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile Spun to Run Irad Ortiz Jr. Juan Carlos Guerrero

Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf Iridessa (IRE) Wayne Lordan Joseph Patrick O’Brien

Breeders’ Cup Sprint Mitole Ricardo Santana Jr. Steve Asmussen

Breeders’ Cup Mile Uni Joel Rosario Chad C. Brown

Breeders’ Cup Distaff Blue Prize Joe Bravo Ignacio Correas

Breeders’ Cup Turf Bricks and Mortar Irad Ortiz Jr. Chad C. Brown

Breeders’ Cup Classic Vino Rosso Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd Pletcher

