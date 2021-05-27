Hemoglobin is found in Red Blood Cells and carries oxygen all through the tissues b0dy of a human being. HemoglobinA1c or HbA1c is another form of Hemoglobin that is bound to glucose or sugar. A1C measures the quantity of hemoglobin in the blood that is attached to the sugar. People who suffer from diabetes have a high glycosylated hemoglobin level as compared to non-diabetics. Apart from this, in this article, we are giving you all the significant details regarding Hemoglobin A1c, A1c average blood sugar chart, Levels, and many more.

# HemoglobinA1c

Hemoglobin is responsible for the red color of the blood and is a major protein in the RBCs. There is approximately 90% of Hemoglobin A present in the human body. Moreover, Hemoglobin A is made of some components and they are chemically different from each other. The components comprise hemoglobinA1c, A1a1, A1b, A1a2. So, out of these minor components, HbA1c (Hemoglobin A1c) has sugar-coated hemoglobin. Furthermore, many times HbA1c is also mentioned as glycosylated, glycated, or glycohemoglobin.

# Importance of monitoring HbA1c level

As you know, blood glucose varies every time depending on the food you eat, the activity you do, and many more reasons. So, it’s become vital to check the sugar levels on a regular basis and know how it is changing or affecting and what you need to do to control it efficiently.Managing A1C levels is also essential to avoid complications that can develop with diabetes, like cardiovascular disease, kidney failure, and others.

# Measuring Hemoglobin A1C

The A1C test measures the glucose levels in the blood for two to three months on average. This A1C testing is done on a blood sample and experts use this test to observe the stable blood sugar levels are in a person who is suffering from diabetes. Furthermore, doctors also use it in diagnosing type 2 diabetes initially. This test depends on the chemical charge on the HbA1c molecule that is not similar to the other minor components of hemoglobin in terms of charge and size. Apart from this, a diabetic patient can take this test any time means there is no need to fast before the test.

For measuring the sugar levels, usually urine tests and prick methods were used but have the drawback to be accurate to some extent. But, now HbA1c test is gaining popularity amongst people suffering from diabetes and doctors as well to check on blood sugar levels on regular basis and manage it.

# A1c average blood sugar chart

The result of the A1C test refers to the quantity of hemoglobin that glucose or sugar has bound to in the blood of a person. Moreover, the test results in percentage and for diagnosis, the test results can be as given below:

Normal- Less than 5.7% Prediabetes- Between 5.7 to 6.4% Diabetes- More than 6.5%

Furthermore, theA1c average blood sugar chart shows you the correlation between HbA1c levels and blood sugar levels on average. It ranges from 6 % to 12 % with mean blood sugar from 135 mg/dl to 345 mg/dl respectively.

# High and Low Levels of HemoglobinA1c

As mentioned above, the normal level of HbA1c is less than 6%. People suffering from Diabetes must have a level less than 7% for delaying further complications. Also, a person who has prediabetes has more chances of developing type 2 diabetes. So, they can follow a healthy diet, quit smoking, and get regular exercise to decrease the chances of having diabetes. The person might already have risk factors for type 2 diabetes if they have the following problems:

High blood pressure High cholesterol High triglycerides in the blood plasma Obesity low levels of HDL (High-Density Lipoproteins)

# Different advantages of HbA1c test

Some of the advantages of the Hemoglobin A1C test for testing diabetes as compared to other tests are as follows:

In other tests for diabetes, there is a need to fast for at least 5 to 6 hours. But you can go for an HbA1c test at any time and no preparations need to be done in advance. There are some tests for diabetes such as the oral glucose tolerance test where you are required to follow a special diet for 63 days before testing. Whereas, in the case of the Hemoglobin A1C test there is no need to follow any special diet and you can eat food as per your choice. The hemoglobin A1C test is a single blood test with a simple procedure. Moreover, people can get their reports in less than 24 hours.

# Lowering HbA1c Levels

Managing sugar levels in a body decreases the risk of complications that affect small blood vessels like eyes and kidneys. This can help to avoid the various problems that can happen with diabetes, including-

Cardiovascular diseases, like stroke and heart attack Vision loss Kidney disease Coronary arteries problems Nerve damage Slower wound healing

So, maintaining an A1C of 7% or lower can considerably reduce all these risks.

To lower the HbA1c level, people with diabetes can take some medicines as prescribed by their doctor. But, there are some common ways as well to normal the HbA1c level. These are as follows:

Physical activities such as walking at a high pace, aerobics, and others. This lowers blood sugar and also enhances insulin sensitivity. Eat a healthy diet and includes foods in your diet that are safe to eat in diabetes. Quitting smoking will surely help you a lot in lowering the high glucose level in your body.

# Final Words

Hence, the HbA1c test measures effectively the amount of hemoglobin in the blood that has sugar bound to it. The test gives blood sugar readings at an average for the past three months.A1c average blood sugar chart help in monitoring blood sugar level and used by doctors for further diagnosis and seeing the risk to prediabetes and diabetes. Thus, hopefully, this post will surely increase your knowledge regarding the HbA1c test, Sugar levels, andA1c average blood sugar chart.

