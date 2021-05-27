Most people, while growing, have heard that consuming nuts can have various health benefits. They all recommend that consuming a handful of nuts on a daily basis could be extremely beneficial for just about anyone. They could be used as a mid-meal snack as well. Consuming the best quality pistachios on a regular basis can be very nutritional for the body in many ways.

It can curb the levels of cholesterol in one’s body – lowering bad cholesterol and good cholesterol levels increase. It could also improve one’s heart health significantly while promoting healthy blood vessels. Pistachio in USA is also known for reducing weight, promoting one’s gut bacteria, and helping to control blood sugar levels, working as an anti-inflammatory agent for the body while improving one’s vision and boosting the immune system.

If you are looking for a way to go beyond snacking with the pistachios for sale online, then you may want to give it a try to make pistachio-crusted salmon for a fine dining experience within your home.

You could make a yummy piece of pistachio-crusted salmon for less than 30 minutes. You could definitely make this for a weeknight night without so much work. It is a rather simple recipe to recreate using the best quality pistachios.

The Recipe for Pistachio Crusted Salmon

The Ingredients for the Recipe

Salmon fillet

Honey or Maple Syrup

Olive Oil

Fresh Garlic

Salt & Pepper

Chopped Pistachios (the pistachio in the USA )

The Recipe

Firstly, ensure to pat the salmon fillet entirely dry and then rub the flesh with little olive oil.

After that, in a small bowl, combine finely minced or chopped garlic cloves using honey, and spread it evenly over the salmon, and season it well with salt and pepper.

Then chop the pistachios on the salmon & bake it in a preheated oven for 15 minutes.

The result will be a moist and oozing pistachio-crusted salmon.

If you are using a smaller cut of the salmon, ensure to check the fish earlier than 15 minutes, as it will definitely cook faster.

The Best Way to Serve it

All you need to do is steam some really fresh veggies such as asparagus, beans, or broccoli, and you’ll get a quick and easy, yummy meal.

In fact, if you are looking for a peanut butter alternative for your recipes, then you could most definitely use pistachio butter. After all, it is a much healthier version of butter that provides a completely balanced food diet and has the same amount of protein as that of one egg per serving. It is also entirely vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free, making it perfect for anyone to have it. It is a nutritional powerhouse that almost anyone could use to make one’s life a better one by consuming on a daily basis. Parents could encourage kids to have this butter instead of unhealthy sweet jams.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

