As it happens with many sports, wrestling is a discipline that derives from a wide range of similar activities.

In the 1870s, a new discipline was created from which many aspects of modern wrestling descend. It was called catch wrestling. In its origins, rather than being a competitive sport with tournaments and competitions, it was an activity performed in circus shows. They traveled all across England, and entertained spectators with different techniques that fighters used to submit their opponents.





Evolving into a professional discipline

Catch wrestling became highly popular. This meant that many people started to see its potential as a sport that could be highly competitive and therefore generate revenue. That's why in the early 20th century, the first attempts to professionalize the activity were made.

In that year, it was decided to create the World Heavyweight Wrestling Championship. This instance had a single goal in mind. It wanted to see who was the best performer in catch wrestling. Back then, most of the performers were circus artists, for this reason, most of the candidates came from those places.

Joining the Olympics and important modifications

Of course, in order to perform catch wrestling in a more professional manner, it was necessary to introduce some rules. The purpose of them was to make it more fair for all participants, and also to minimize the inherent dangers that came with its practice.

The actions that were regulated in the set of rules introduced for catch wrestling were:

acrobatic maneuvers, which were limited to make them less dangerous;

strikes, which were regulated in terms of the areas that could be hit;

and also different works, which are also crucial aspects of these events.

The World Heavyweight Wrestling Championship and other championships were highly popular. For this reason, catch wrestling was included in the 1904 Summer Olympics. This inclusion in the Olympics also motivated the creation of FILA, which was the precursor of United World Wrestling.

