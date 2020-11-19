An Engineer Maher Alkhawndi’s Journey to an Entrepreneur

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Inventing something like the world has never seen before is something to cheer about. With the invention of telephones, the other devices which belong to the social network are taking place at high rank. Everybody’s life around the globe changed and became easy through the internet. Certain people in the world want to bring changes in the world through their efforts and research. They make efforts to serve humanity and to provide them the best source of publicity.

Maher Alkhawndi is one of those talented and ambitious people serving people from their technology and new inventions. He thought of this idea during the pandemic situation around the world that affected billions of people’s lives by damaging the structure of their business.

Journey to Entrepreneur:

He starts his journey after getting an education from American University. He is a computer engineer and wants to develop more technology. In the market, he has developed his website, MaherSite.com. It is a website where people can contact Maher Alkhawndi through his social media accounts. He is an entrepreneur, a motivator, and an influencer who influence people through his bits of advice and work. He is well-known for his passion for technology. He was to develop more and more things to give more services and joy. He also works for many countries and gives them titles like CazyMedia.com, MamacGroup.com, HaamApp.com, and Jazly.com.

Maher Alkhawndi’s Interviews:

He is a famous personality, and people invite him for many interviews in which he describes his passion for technology and how it is developed. Many people ask him about his hardships with modern technology or his new online business. In an event, someone asked him about his life as an entrepreneur. He replied:

“I always dreamt of becoming an innovator and a businessman. But in my most horrifying dreams, I never thought that this could be so much difficult. When I was studying in London, my feeling and emotions about becoming a businessman were very strong. Nobody believed me then but I believed in myself. Struggles and hardships were always there to stop me, and they are still here as a matter of fact, but I am never going to stop.” – Maher.

Another Interviewer asked him about the hardships he faced in his journey. He replied:

“An entrepreneur should know that taking risks is like taking chances, and these changes can lead to the greatest discovery or invention. Some great entrepreneurs that I have read motivate others to get interested in the field and some promote risk-taking thoughts. Risk-taking means inviting new ideas and tender with disappointments, seeing every risk as a chance to understand something rather taking your failure as a punishment.” – Maher.

Shining Star:

Maher Alkhawndi is a shining star in the technology market. He is also influencing people on his Instagram account. He used to post some influencing quotes and use hashtags on his profile. People are taking an interest in new technology and innovation happening around the world.

