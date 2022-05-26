With COVID restrictions lifting and the weather warming, people are itching to get out of the house and explore. If you love traveling but long for more control of how, when, and where you go, then you would benefit from owning a luxury RV.

RV ownership has a unique ecosystem, a vast, wide world of freedom, community, passion and leisure. Fellow luxury RV travelers make lifelong connections with each other, sharing helpful tips for life on the road. You’ll be made aware of hidden gems sprinkled around the country, getting a front-row seat to all that nature has to offer.





Having the ability to go wherever you want, whenever you want, is exhilarating. Once you have a taste of that lifestyle, you won’t want to go back. So when you’re searching for your luxury RV, there are a few things to keep in mind.

How much space do you need?

Having your own space is one of the many benefits of traveling by luxury RV. You don’t need to worry about adjusting to a new environment when the place you’re staying is already your own. But, you have to ask yourself what you realistically need to be comfortable. Do you need a kitchen big enough for more than one person to prepare food? How many people will you typically be traveling with? Would you be willing to compromise on space in exchange for a higher quality RV? Quiz yourself on this topic to see what works best for you.

Will my vehicle be able to tow it?

This is arguably one of the most important questions to ask yourself. If you’re opting for a luxury RV you can tow, as opposed to a driving RV, you need to be confident you have a car capable of pulling the weight of your home on wheels. Of course, many luxury RVs are crafted with that in mind, with most midsize SUVs able to tow an RV’s weight. But before you invest in your new vessel, make sure you have a vehicle capable of traveling with it. And if your vehicle isn’t capable, maybe it’s time for an upgrade!

Will you be utilizing your motorhome off-grid?

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s becoming ever more important to unplug from our digital lives. So whether you’re looking for a couple of weeks a year of not utilizing electricity and heat from the power grid, or shifting to an energy-independent lifestyle, your RV’s ability to operate without electricity is something to keep in mind.

When you’re investigating this element of the RV world, be sure to look for companies that use only the highest quality batteries. Some models allow you to live fully off-grid for two weeks without having to conserve the use of appliances.

Storage. Storage. Storage. You’re going to want an RV with storage.

Whether you’re utilizing your motorhome for vacationing or permanent living, having decent storage is essential. Even if you’re downsizing and have purged yourself of years of belongings, we humans tend to accumulate a lot of stuff. When purchasing your RV, thoroughly investigate how much storage it has. Have the designers utilized empty space to double as a place for you to put tools, emergency supplies, luggage, small appliances, etc.? Every tiny bit of storage space counts when you travel by or live in an RV.

Once you find the RV that fits your needs, it’s time to furnish and stock it!

One of the ways luxury RVs are set apart from your generic traveling trailer is the amenities. While your base model trailers typically include some decorations and appliances, luxury RVs go a step further.

The exteriors and interiors are crafted from only the best materials. The appliances are state-of-the-art, and often, the technology used throughout the motorhome is innovative. Like, sophisticated water and air filtration systems, ensuring the comforts of the modern world can be brought to your life in nature.

And while the interior design will undoubtedly be classy, functional and luxurious, it’s always fun to add your own personal touch to your new home. The travel trailer industry has come a long way since its inception; you’ll have a blast finding items and decorations that will make your RV feel more like a home than a hotel.

On a more practical level, there are a few items that you should invest in before taking your new home for a spin.

Electrical adapters

Surge protector

Toilet chemicals

Sewer kit

Leveling blocks

Tire pressure gauge

Extension chords

Wheel chocks

Shovel

Electrical and duct tape

Flashlight

Battery jumper cables

Emergency road kit

Fire extinguisher

Make your reservations and hit the road!

Once you’re ready to go, it’s time to hit the open road! But first, make sure you’ve made reservations for where you’re going. While some places do allow same-day reservations, it’s best to have that taken care of before you arrive.

