Are You Embarrassed By Your Vaping Skills? Here’s What to Do

Many people turn to vape as an alternative to smoking, and many use their vaping devices to reap the benefits of various herbs and e-liquids that can improve their overall wellbeing, CBD being just one example.

But regardless of why you’ve started vaping, you can always make your experience significantly more interesting by developing impressive vaping skills.

Of course, this cannot happen overnight. However, you can boost your skills by learning a few tips and tricks of the trade. Let’s see what you need to do to get that high-density cloud that you only see on Instagram posts.

You’ll First Need a High-Quality Vaping Device!

You won’t be able to learn any vaping tricks if you use a poorly made vaping device. Sure, they’re usually cheaper, but that’s only at first.

Low-quality vaping devices tend to break much more frequently, so you’ll find yourself buying new devices more often than you should, meaning you’ll spend more money on them than you’d intended.

Besides, cheap vaping devices will never get you that full, dense cloud you’re looking for.

So, when you start vaping, it’s much better to invest a little more in a good, durable device. You can still find plenty of high-quality yet affordable vaping devices on sites like go smoke free.

And since we’re talking about vaping devices, there’s another thing you should know. A variety of different versions are available to you, e-cigs, vape pens, etc. But a vape mod will be your best choice.

Vape mods are a bit bulkier, but they’re mighty and will produce nice and thick clouds.

Then Come High-Quality E-Liquids

There are a few reasons why you’ll want to avoid low-quality e-liquids. First off, they’re filled with additives and chemicals that can be detrimental to your health. Hence, don’t ever compromise on the quality of e-liquids. Go for well-known brands and sellers and check the label to know the ingredients.

Secondly, the flavor of low-quality e-liquids is subpar, to say the least. You’ll be more likely to develop the dreaded vaper’s tongue, and your vaping experience will just be poor.

Cheap e-liquids can also damage your vaping device much more quickly. They’ll clog it up faster, and the tank, coils, and batteries will be more challenging to clean.

Finally, low-quality e-liquids won’t give you enough cloud thickness. And thick clouds are what you need for awesome vaping tricks that draw attention.

The PG-VG Ratio Is More Important Than You Think

Propylene Glycol (PG) and Vegetable Glycerin (VG) are the bases used for most e-liquids. PG has no taste or color and provides a more concentrated e-liquid flavor. You’ll get a stronger throat hit, but you’ll get much lighter clouds.

On the other hand, VG has a slightly sweeter taste, and it doesn’t offer such a strong throat hit. However, it does offer higher visibility of the cloud.

The clouds will be full and thick with a higher VG ratio, so if you’re looking to have some fun and develop your vaping skills, higher VG is the way to go.

Watch the Voltage Settings

The higher the voltage, the more powerful your vaping device. What this means is that it will vaporize the e-liquid at a higher temperature, which can be a good and a bad thing at the same time.

The bad thing is that different e-liquids have different boiling points, and if you expose them to too high a temperature, they’ll burn and leave you with a horrible taste in your mouth.

The good thing is that higher temperatures vaporize the e-liquid more quickly and produce more massive clouds.

You’ll need to play around with the temperature settings a little to find out the optimal heat for your e-liquids. As a general rule of thumb, start from the bottom up, and slowly increase the temperature until you get the best cloud.

Keep Your Vaporizer Clean for the Best Effect

A clean vaporizer is a happy vaporizer. The gunk that accumulates in your vaping device doesn’t only affect the taste of your e-liquid but affects the overall airflow within it. If the airflow is impaired, you won’t get the necessary cloud thickness for boosting your vaping skills.

To thoroughly clean your vaping device, you’ll need to disassemble it and clean each piece. Most of the components can be rinsed under warm water, and you can use a Q-tip and a bit of alcohol if everything’s too dirty.

Of course, you should not clean batteries and electronic components under the water! Just rub them with a Q-tip or some paper towels.

Leave everything to air dry completely before you assemble your device and start vaping again.

The Bottom Line

By following these tips and tricks, you’ll get massive clouds that’ll allow you to perfect your vaping skills. Everything there’s left for you to do is practice. It’ll take some trial and error to master all the tricks, but some patience will get you there.

