Artistica Home Furniture – The Best Surfaces, Seats, and Storage

Artisan Home started out as a table company, producing uniquely beautiful occasional tables. Since its beginning, the company has expanded to offer other types of furniture, including chairs, entertainment furniture, desks, and more. Here are some of the excellent choices available when you buy Artistica Home furniture at 1StopBedrooms online.

Surfaces

If you are looking for occasional tables, you have come to the right place when you shop Artistica Home. This brand has a vast selection. For a casual look, try the Trunk Segment Leaf Accent Table. If you want a more refined look, check out the Andress St. Laurent Collection of occasional tables which feature round beveled glass tops over iron bases with Greek key wrap details. Consider using two side tables at each end of your sofa, as suggested by homedit.com.

In the dining room, you will appreciate the large, smooth tabletop of the Tuco Rectangular Dining Table. This dining table is made from mahogany solids and veneers with a rich brown hand wire brushed finish on its patterned top. At 79.5 inches by 43.5 inches, the table offers plenty of room for most families.

Seats

Artistica Home has several types of seats for your home. You can place their armchairs and side chairs at a table, in your living room, bedroom, or anywhere you need a comfortable place to sit. The transitional style Aperitif Side Chair is made from mahogany veneers and hardwood with a gentle Bianco finish to grace any room in your home.

The Riley Arm Chair is fully upholstered in a light-gray linen weave fabric over solid mahogany hardwood. If you prefer Industrial style, the Raconteur Natural Vanilla Arm Chair is just right, with an iron frame featuring a delightful curved back splat and tie-on vanilla seat and back pads.

This brand also offers a wide selection of barstools. The romantic design of the Axiom Bianco Swivel Counter Stool features a rounded back design and a thickly padded seat. Or you can go for a simpler look with the Milo Leather Backless Barstool. Would you rather have a barstool with arms? If so, the Sirocco Barstool is an excellent choice, with its graceful design, linen upholstery, and warm silver leaf finish.

Storage

When you choose Artistica Home furniture, storage pieces never have to be dull or ordinary. When you shop this furniture company, you can find exquisitely designed desks and hutches for storage in your office. You will also discover bookcases and bookshelves you can use in any room. For your dining space, check out the brand’s selection of buffets, sideboards, and servers, like the Aperitif Marrone Buffet or the Ringo Marrone Buffet. Media storage has never been easier than with this brand’s entertainment furniture, including the Solaris Media Credenza in gray or the Impetus Grigio Media Console.

Whether you want furniture to store your most cherished treasures, take a comfortable seat, or set down your drinks close at hand, Artistica Home has excellent options for you. Take a look at their selection and find the items that suit your style for a trendier, more elegant home.

