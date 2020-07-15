Home>Press Release>Business Wire RSS>Bank of Santa Clarita’s Reports Second Quarter Results
Business Wire RSS

Bank of Santa Clarita’s Reports Second Quarter Results

15 Jul 2020
490
Post Views: 83

SANTA CLARITA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bank of Santa Clarita (OTC: BSCA) today reported financial results for the second quarter and six-months ended June 30, 2020.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $805,000 compared with $888,000 for the same quarter in 2019. Net income for the first half of 2020 was $1,490,000 compared with $1,646,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019.


Frank Di Tomaso, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented: “Despite the compression on margins experienced by most banks caused by historically low interest rates, the Bank continues to perform well and has maintained a relatively consistent net interest margin. As of June 30, 2020, the Bank has funded $50.7 million in Payroll Protection Plan (“PPP”) loans in support of our community. While it is not yet fully clear how this pandemic will impact our customers and the economy in general, Bank of Santa Clarita continues to maintain strong capital levels, excess liquidity, and excellent credit quality which will allow us to continue to support the communities we serve and navigate through this pandemic. I am proud of our associates and confident in our ability to succeed despite these challenges.”

Income Statement

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, total interest and dividend income was $2.8 million compared with $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. Interest and dividend income for the first half of 2020 was $5.6 million compared with $6.1 million reported for the first half of 2019.

Interest expense for the 2020 second quarter decreased to $0.5 million from $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. Interest expense for the first half of 2020 decreased to $1.1 million from $1.5 million reported for the corresponding period last year.

Net interest income for the 2020 second quarter improved to $2.4 million from $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net interest income for the first half of 2020 was $4.6 million compared with $4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Net interest margin was 3.18% for the 2020 second quarter, versus 3.36% in the 2019 second quarter. Net interest margin was 3.05% for the first half of 2020, compared with 3.33% for the same period in 2019.

The Bank did not record a provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2020 and recorded a negative provision of $80,000 in the same quarter last year. For the 6 months ended June 30, 2020, the Bank recorded a $120,000 provision compared with $30,000 for the first half of 2019.

Non-interest income was $138,000 for the 2020 second quarter compared with $227,000 for the same quarter in 2019. In the first half of 2020, non-interest income was $326,000, compared with $393,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter 2020 was $1,361,000, compared with $1,375,000 for the same period last year. Non-interest expense for the first half of 2020 was $2,669,000, compared with $2,690,000 for the first half of 2019.

The Bank’s efficiency ratio continues to be among the best in the industry. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 54.6% compared with 53.9% for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2020, net loans increased to $282.3 million from $232.9 million at December 31, 2019. The Bank’s deposits rose to $276.3 million at the end of the 2020 second quarter from $232.1 million at December 31, 2019. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to 38.8% of total deposits at June 30, 2020, versus 36.5% of total deposits at December 31, 2019. Total assets increased to $375.5 million at the close of the 2020 second quarter from $304.4 million at December 31, 2019.

At June 30, 2019, The Bank remained “well-capitalized” under all regulatory categories, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.49%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 15.50%, a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 15.50%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.20%. The minimum ratios for capital adequacy for a well-capitalized bank are 10.00%, 8.00%, 6.50% and 5.00%, respectively.

Bank of Santa Clarita, founded in 2004, is the only full-service commercial bank headquartered in the Santa Clarita Valley, and is focused on meeting the banking needs of the community and its businesses and non-profits. We are proud of the fact that Bank of Santa Clarita has served the Santa Clarita Valley’s residents, including individuals, small businesses and non-profit organizations, for 15 years, and we truly appreciate the relationships we’ve made with many of our neighbors, and invite any of those in the community who do not yet know us well to visit us, and together we can continue to build an even more vibrant and healthy community. The Bank provides experienced decision-making and the personalized service that growing businesses and other organizations need on a daily basis. Bank clients have direct access to executive management and experienced professional staff members to address their credit requirements, from commercial lines of credit to SBA loans to commercial real estate and other commercial loans, and also technology-based banking services that include online bill-paying, remote capture depositing, check imaging and initiating online wire transfers, among other cash management facilities.

Bank of Santa Clarita

Corporate Headquarters

23780 Magic Mountain Parkway

Santa Clarita, California 91355

www.bankofsantaclarita.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain matters discussed in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Bank’s current expectations regarding deposit and loan growth, operating results and the strength of the local economy. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of changes in interest rates, a decline in economic conditions and increased competition among financial service providers as these factors may impact the Bank’s operating results, its ability to attract deposit and loan customers, the quality of the Bank’s earning assets and government regulation. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

BANK OF SANTA CLARITA
Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

2019

Interest Income
Loans $

2,753

$

2,759

 

$

5,375

$

5,429

Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions

65

257

 

221

512

Investment Securities

28

84

 

28

179

Federal Funds Sold

1

 

1

Total Interest Income

2,846

3,101

 

5,624

6,121

Interest Expense
Demand

11

20

 

27

48

Money Market and Savings

66

98

 

204

200

Time Deposits

227

345

 

469

607

Borrowings

191

307

 

365

599

Total Interest Expense

495

770

 

1,065

1,454

 
Net Interest Income

2,351

2,331

 

4,559

4,667

Provision for Loan Losses

(80

)

120

30

Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

2,351

2,411

 

4,439

4,637

Noninterest Income

138

227

 

326

393

Noninterest Expense

1,361

1,375

 

2,669

2,690

 
Net Earnings Before Income Taxes

1,128

1,263

 

2,096

2,340

Income Tax Expense

323

375

 

606

694

Net Earnings $

805

$

888

 

$

1,490

$

1,646

BANK OF SANTA CLARITA
Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
June 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019
Assets
Cash and Due From Banks $

5,169

$

4,903

Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions

56,227

33,659

Federal Funds Sold

109

Investment Securities

8,649

8,985

Loans, Net

282,298

232,935

Other Assets

23,202

23,792

Total Assets $

375,545

$

304,383

 
 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Deposits
Interest-Bearing
Money Market, Savings and Demand $

87,035

$

83,563

Time

82,062

63,875

Total Interest-Bearing

169,097

147,438

Noninterest-Bearing

107,252

84,639

Total Deposits

276,349

232,077

Borrowings

59,000

34,000

Other Liabilities

1,201

1,391

Total Liabilities

336,550

267,468

Stockholders’ Equity

38,995

36,915

Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity $

375,545

$

304,383

 

Contacts

Philippe Masbanji
Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

(661) 362-6000

Facebook Comments

Business Wire RSS
http://www.businesswire.com

Related Articles
Business Wire RSS Press Release

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Extension of Early Deadline, Withdrawal Deadline and Expiration Time of Private Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations

Business Wire RSS
LEAWOOD, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC”) announced today that it has extended the early tender deadline (the
Business Wire RSS

Schulte Roth & Zabel Announces Addition of Tax Partner Andi Mandell and Finance Partner Polly O’Brien

Business Wire RSS
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ) announces the addition of Andrea “Andi” Mandell as a partner in the Tax
Business Wire RSS

UMC Reports Sales for June 2020

Business Wire RSS
TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of June