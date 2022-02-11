Bath bombs are wonderful balls of bliss designed to experience luxury in the comfort of your own tub and changing a day-to-day routine into a delightful experience.

As a bath bomb brand, one of the questions that we get asked a lot is whether bath bombs are good for the skin and that’s a very valid question. If you have extremely sensitive skin, we hate to be the bearer of bad news but bath bombs may not be completely safe so we always advise to check in with your dermatologist before attempting a fizzy bath.





If you’re a bath bomb rookie with less fragile skin, it may look like you’re submerging yourself into a tub of chemicals but don’t fret because first impressions don’t last and the good news is – bath bombs can actually be your skin ally!

Whether you’re new to bath bombs or a bath bomb addict like us, here are 3 reasons why your skin will thank you after a bath bomb bath:

Bath bombs are filled to the brim with nourishing oils

Bath bombs contain natural emollients, salts, and essential oils to moisturize and soften your skin. Once a bath bomb breaks in water, it slowly releases these ingredients and envelopes your body with the skin-friendly extracts including harder to reach areas of your body.

Because bath bombs can be made with different additives, make sure you know what your bath bomb is made of before drawing that bath. Having glitters, petals, and gems in your bath bombs can be aesthetically delightful, but always look out for bath bombs that contain a variety of skin-friendly additions to your bathwater.

Bath Bombs are made with organic ingredients

Unlike most commercial bubble bath gels in the market, bath bombs are made with natural ingredients that contain skin-healing properties and are less harmful to your skin. A superior-quality bath bomb will contain a wide variety of plant-based extracts and organic food-grade base oils with no synthetic fillers, preservatives or other chemicals that can strip your skin of its natural oils.

The best bath bombs are formulated with organic ingredients that do more than just moisturizing and hydration. Our favorite go-to emollient is Organic Shea Butter because its healing properties are almost innumerable. In addition to healing sunburned, cracked, and peeling skin, it regenerates damaged skin cells and makes an excellent moisturizer for dry skin especially during the colder months. Basking in warm water with this emollient creates a softer, plumper, and healthier skin.

Another favorite of ours is Sunflower Oil, a non-comedogenic carrier oil that is rich in Vitamins A and E. It prevents skin from premature aging and helps protect skin from free radicals. It’s non-irritating which makes it safe to use for people of all types of skin including acne-prone. The linoleic acid found in sunflower oil maintains the skin’s natural barrier to help retain moisture and protect it against bacteria.

Most bath bomb DIYers will choose to use epsom salt which is perfectly fine but we prefer sea salt in our formulation due to a host of healing minerals that makes it a miracle ingredient for acne and infections. It helps absorb toxins in the body and promotes the healing process. It’s also a natural exfoliant with anti-bacterial properties that helps slough off dead skin and inhibit the growth of pimple-causing bacteria.

3. Bath Bombs are paraben-free

Parabens are artificial preservatives widely used in beauty products to keep mold and bacteria from developing. While it may sound great to extend your product’s shelf life, parabens are actually your body’s arch nemesis.

Scientific studies show that parabens may disrupt hormones in the body, increase risk of reproductive issues, reduce fertility, and increase the risk of skin cancer. Parabens are also known to trigger skin irritation and allergies. Scary stuff!

Although not all bath bombs are made the same way, bath bombs don’t require artificial preservatives at all which makes it a way better option than commercial bubble bath gels that are most likely produced with parabens and other irritating detergents.

The basic ingredients that are used to make the best bath bombs are natural preservatives in themselves so they don’t grow molds which are common to see in organic lotions and balms. Although using your bath bomb within six months from purchase is ideal, the only enemy that can cause your bath bomb to age is humidity. The solution? Just store them in an airtight container for a shell life well over a year.

Our verdict?

Bath bombs contain natural ingredients and extracts that are nourishing and moisturizing, as well as smelling great! There’s just nothing quite like basking in a warm tub of moisturizing emollients and hydrating oils to leave your skin feeling soft and supple.

