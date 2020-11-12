Biohyalux Launches to Rid Wrinkles

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Biohyalux, a specialist in Hyaluronic Acid (HA) has launched its high-efficacy line of skincare. With over 20 years of experience and a 300 strong R&D team, the Biohyalux HA Research Institute leverages the expertise of their parent company, Bloomage Biotech, the world’s largest manufacturer of Hyaluronic Acid, on the use of it to create products beneficial for skin health. To date, over 150 million ampoules of their skincare serums have been sold globally.

At Biohyalux, the health of one’s skin comes first. Healthy skin both looks and feels great, and the key to great skin is Hyaluronic Acid (HA). It is produced naturally by our bodies; it retains water in skin cells to keep them lubricated and moist, aiding in repair and regeneration. However, as we age,we start to lose our precious reserves of Hyaluronic Acid. By the age of 60, we will have lost up to 80% of our body’s natural reserves of Hyaluronic Acid

Biohyalux has developed a special patented technology known as Hexagonal Hyaluronic Acid Formulation (HHAF) to replenish the body’s lost reserves. This complex is made of Hyaluronic Acid in four different molecular weights.

With HHAF, each molecular weight is formulated to reach different depths of skin. These varied molecular weights work together to fulfill a range of regenerative and hydrative functions that improve skin from the inside out. Large molecules are designed to protect the skin’s outermost layer, and smaller molecules are designed for deeper absorption into the skin. For example, miniHA, the second smallest molecular weight, reduces the appearance of wrinkles by 40% after 30 days of regular use.

Different Serums for Different Skin Types & Issues

Biohyalux offers different serums that cater to a range of skin types and target specific skin issues. Whether you have dry, dull or sensitive skin, excessive oil, or are simply feeling the effects of ageing, Biohyalux’s range of serums are here to help. These serums are alcohol and fragrance-free, as well as cruelty-free. Each is manufactured according to the highest industrial standards and safety procedures.

Every serum is manufactured and packaged in individual soft ampoules which are 100% recyclable and certified for ISO 14001: 2015 Environmental Management Systems. These ampoules are more sanitary, highly portable and easy to bring around, so you can hydrate your skin anytime, anywhere.

The Hydro Intense Serum is Biohyalux’s star product; the addition of Creatine provides deep, long lasting hydration. Creatine is a substance produced naturally in the human body that encourages skin cell repair, and helps boost elasticity and softness.

The Lifting & Firming Serum can be used at the first sign of ageing, and helps skin look smoother and firmer. It includes Bifida Ferment, a probiotic that helps with skin damage caused by the presence of UV light and Natto Extract, which is rich in Vitamin E.

If you have oily and acne-prone skin, the Purifying Serum is the product for you. This serum is formulated with Salicylic Acid and Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) to reduce excess shine, refine texture and unclog pores, giving you a clearer complexion.

The Brightening & Boosting Serum, formulated with Glabridin and Anastatica Extract, evens out skin tone while providing moisturizing qualities. Glabridin is a natural lightening agent that also soothes skin, while Anastatica Extract is a potent antioxidant. Regular use of this product gives you skin that starts to have a natural glow while reducing moisture lost through the skin’s surface.

For ageing skin, the Insta-Rejuvenation Serum with Retinol, Tuber Aestivum Extract and GABA, a non-protein amino acid found in the body, reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while helping repair damaged skin. Your skin’s texture will be visibly improved from the first use.

If you have sensitive skin, then the Soothing Recovery Serum is the product most suited for you. Targeting the areas in skin that trigger inflammation, it alleviates signs of irritation and dryness with the help of Ceramide, Ectoine and Chamomilla Extract to enhance the skin’s natural barrier against environmental stressors.

The Ultimate Hydration Mask revitalizes skin with intensive moisturization that lasts all day. Great for all skin types, Biohyalux’s hydration face mask is made with their exclusive HHAF formula and Rare Plant Extracts such as Peony Root and Prickly Cactus Extracts. It is made of a soft, easy-to-apply fabric and will stay tight on your skin without slipping. This mask hydrates deeply from within, giving your skin a delicate smoothness and inner glow.

Biohyalux skin health products are now available online.

Website: www.us.biohyalux.com

Facebook: Biohyalux

Instagram: @BiohyaluxUS

ABOUT BIOHYALUX

Founded in 2000, Bloomage Biotech is mainly engaged in the research, development, production and sales of various raw materials of sodium hyaluronate and other bioactive ingredients, as well as end products such as medical devices and functional skincare products. Relying on the bio-fermentation process, Bloomage Biotech has established nearly 200 specifications of Hyaluronic Acid which are widely used across multiple industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceutical, medical aesthetics and food. Bloomage Biotech has over 20 years of experience in Hyaluronic Acid and its applications. Through leveraging their experience and expertise in Hyaluronic Acid, Bloomage Biotech created Biohyalux, a range of high-performance skincare with Hyaluronic Acid as its core.



###

