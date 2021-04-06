She says, “I was diagnosed with a brain tumor resting on my optic nerve for an entire year. I woke up in fear that today was going to be that day I go blind or have my vision obstructed. As a Registered Nurse in the ER for 10+ years and hearing the words: ‘Incurable Disease,’ I noticed symptoms of prolonged bleeding caused by fibroids, shedding of the hair, chronic fatigue, and insomnia. After going to another doctor visit & being prescribed more medication with no solution, I started exploring how to heal myself naturally without medication and now, I am on a quest to help others identify their symptoms for a quicker diagnosis and safer solution.”

For example, obesity, or being overweight is the playground for metabolic syndrome disorder. For constipation —Angela displays this poster and how stool is stuck in the intestines. With cholesterol, she illuminates the flow of blood with normal or complicated blood flow from plaque buildup. Angela educates using the E-Book Workbook and further information can be found on the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=lR6WrwHboRA

https://www.facebook.com/The- Detoxologist-Nurse- 102432204964589

www.compassmedicalresources. com

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/ TheDetoxologistNurse

Twitter: DetoxologistNurseAngie

@ CoachAngie5

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ thedetoxologistnurse

More about

Angela Lee is a Registered Nurse with over ten years experience in Emergency Room, currently in Ambulatory Care & Concierge Medspa Services specializing in Detoxification. She was diagnosed with fibroid with heavy bleeding, along with painful cramps. She was also diagnosed with hypothyroidism and overactive pituitary gland. Her hair was growing in unwanted places like her face, nails were brittle, hair was shedding. She ignored all the warning symptoms because she didn’t feel ill. Angela‘s life quickly changed as my role from nurse to patient. The pain was so severe, which led her to instant diet modification. She started researching alternative ways to heal instead of taking medication.