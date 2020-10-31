Boston College vs Clemson Live Streaming FREE Reddit watch NCAA Football Game Week 9 Online

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Boston College vs Clemson: NCAA college football live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, predictions. The No. 1 ranked Clemson Tigers will host Boston College in ACC action from Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC on Saturday afternoon.

The big news coming out of Clemson is that their star quarterback, Trevor Lawrence will not be playing due to testing positive for COVID. D.J. Uiagalelei will suit up for the Tigers, he’s been getting some reps this season because Clemson has been blowing out teams so don’t expect much difference between him and Trevor. Boston College comes into this game with a 4-2 record and an impressive win over Georgia Tech last week 48-27.

Can BC come into Clemson and upset the Tigers without Trevor Lawrence? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.

Syracuse vs #1 Clemson

When: Saturday, October 31

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: I don’t think you’ll see much difference in the type of offense Dabo and Clemson will put on the field with the backup being in there but I do think Boston College is able to cover the number here. Take BC plus the points in this one.

Who’s Playing

Boston College @ No. 1 Clemson

Current Records: Boston College 4-2; Clemson 6-0

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the Clemson Tigers and the Boston College Eagles will face off at noon ET Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Both teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.

Clemson entered their matchup last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They took their game against the Syracuse Orange by a conclusive 47-21 score. RB Travis Etienne continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, punching in three rushing touchdowns.

The Tigers’ defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, everything went BC’s way against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last week as they made off with a 48-27 victory. That 21-point margin sets a new team best for the Eagles on the season. Their QB Phil Jurkovec did his thing and passed for two TDs and 145 yards on 21 attempts in addition to picking up 94 yards on the ground.

This next game looks promising for Clemson, who are favored by a full 25 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Their wins bumped Clemson to 6-0 and BC to 4-2. The Tigers have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 48.17 points per game. We’ll see if the Eagles can find some way to disarm them.

Odds

The Tigers are a big 25-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 24-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Clemson have won all of the games they’ve played against Boston College in the last six years.

Oct 26, 2019 – Clemson 59 vs. Boston College 7

Nov 10, 2018 – Clemson 27 vs. Boston College 7

Sep 23, 2017 – Clemson 34 vs. Boston College 7

Oct 07, 2016 – Clemson 56 vs. Boston College 10

Oct 17, 2015 – Clemson 34 vs. Boston College 17﻿

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

