Boxing Usyk vs. Chisora Live Reddit Fight Streams

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Derek Chisora: Fight prediction, card, odds, start time, how to watch, live stream. Usyk will fight at heavyweight for the second time in his career against the dangerous Chisora. One of the most enigmatic characters in boxing is back on Saturday night. Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk takes on his second heavyweight opponent in the main event from London against a powerful puncher in Derek Chisora. The pair headline a Matchroom Boxing card set to begin at 2 p.m. ET and streaming live on DAZN in the U.S.

OLEKSANDR USYK faces Brit heavyweight Dereck Chisora in a huge clash TONIGHT.

But Chisora is set to be an altogether different proposition and comes into this one having forced David Price to throw in the towel after four rounds.

What time is Usyk vs Chisora?

Originally scheduled for May 23, this fight now takes place TONIGHT, October 31 after being postponed due to coronavirus.

The card starts at 6pm UK time with the ring walk confirmed as no earlier than 10.15pm.

Wembley Arena is the venue for the huge bout.

What TV channel is Usyk vs Chisora on and can I live stream it?

Usyk vs Chisora is live on Sky Sports Box Office PPV.

Coverage commences at 7pm.

You can purchase the fight for £19.95.

Full undercard

Lee Selby v George Kambosos

Tommy McCarthy v Bilal Laggoune – for vacant EBU European Cruiser Title

Savannah Marshall v Hannah Rankin – for vacant WBO Middleweight Title

Amy Timlin v Carly Skelly – for vacant Commonwealth Super Bantamweight Title

David Allen v Christopher Lovejoy – FIGHT OFF

Ukashir Farooq v Martin Tecyuapetla

What they said

Dereck Chisora: “I will make sure that when Usyk gets out of that ring he knows he has been in a fight.

“He wants to claim he is at the top of the food chain, but if he wants to do that he needs to box a true heavyweight.

“It’s a fight – the guy is going to chuck the kitchen sink at me.

“The fight sells itself – he is a good fighter and is loved by the English fans. Even people who don’t like boxing love watching him and he’s fighting myself.

“There is nothing bad about this fight, there’s not hatred, it’s all about the love for the sport.”

The Ukrainian knocked out Chazz Witherspoon in seven rounds on his debut after dominating the cruiserweight division.

Usyk (17-0, 13 KO) dominated the cruiserweight ranks, winning the World Boxing Super Series against legitimate competition and establishing himself as the best fighter in the division. After a 2018 knockout win over Tony Bellew, Usyk had few interesting decisions aside from jumping up in weight in an attempt to become the third man to ever win legitimate world titles at cruiserweight and heavyweight.

His debut in the heavyweight division came against Chazz Witherspoon, the once-prospect turned also-ran who stepped in at the last minute after kickboxing Tyrone Spong was forced out after failed drug tests. Witherspoon offered up little resistance, but Usyk did little to impress the way he had at cruiserweight. The ugly, slow affair ended with a seventh-round stoppage, but answered very few questions about Usyk’s potential in the division.

Those answers figure to start to come Saturday against Chisora, a bruising power puncher who has built a decent career as a fringe world title contender but never quite hit the highest highs in the division.

Chisora (32-9, 23 KO) got off to a strong start, winning his first 14 fights and capturing both the British and Commonwealth titles before running into Tyson Fury in 2011 and taking a decision loss. The two would rematch in 2014 with a few more trinkets on the line, but Chisora was stopped after 10 rounds. In between those Fury fights, Chisora picked up some wins, was robbed against Robert Helenius, lost a world title shot against Vitali Klitschko and was knocked out by David Haye, a rival turned current Chisora manager.

In truth, Chisora has lost in basically every bout with fighters who could compete at the world title level. He also beat fighters who aren’t at that level, making him a fine gatekeeper, but one with a big personality, the ability to sell a fight like a star and end a fight with one punch.

This card also has a few more recognizable names throwing down across the pond. Lee Selby is back in action when he faces off with George Kambosos Jr. in an IBF lightweight title eliminator. Selby has been nearly perfect in his pro career while fighting almost exclusively in Great Britain. The former IBF lightweight champ dropped his belt in his only loss of the last decade to Josh Warrington three fights ago by split decision. A win on Saturday over a very tough Kambosos Jr. gets him right back in line for another shot at Warrington for the belt.

Usyk vs. Chisora card, odds

Prediction

Heavyweight is unpredictable by its very nature, and Chisora is a live dog on the strength of the proverbial “puncher’s chance,” if nothing else. Usyk is capable of getting caught by a big shot, and Chisora is capable to knocking him out with that same type of shot. That said, Usyk’s boxing skills are likely too good for Chisora, and he certainly fits into the higher-tier level of opponent Chisora has simply never been able to beat. We do, however, get to learn a lot about Usyk in this fight, win or lose. Has he filled out more as a heavyweight? Can he eat a heavyweight punch and keep coming forward? Is he ready for a shot at a world title? We’ll gain a lot of insight as Usyk takes a comfortable decision here. Pick: Oleksandr Usyk via UD

