Bring the Outside In to Create the Ideal Living Space

Tennessee couple designs inside and outside spaces to work in harmony

BEATRICE, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BackyardLife–For lovers of the outdoors, the ideal living space is one that seamlessly transitions from indoors to outdoors. And while each homeowner’s needs and goals are unique, experts say it makes sense to have a long-term goal in mind.

According to noted landscape designer, Jane Waldrop, the elements that make up a dream yard often are as unique as the homeowners themselves. As host of the Exmark Original Series, Dream Yards, Waldrop visits beautiful properties across the southeastern United States, talking to the owners about how they brought their backyard dreams to life.

In a new episode of the series, Waldrop travels to Knoxville, Tennessee to visit Daniel and Kendel Levy’s beautiful waterside property. Situated on the bank of the Tennessee River, the expansive residence is designed with the goal of connecting every part of the house to the outdoors.

The property is also the home office for the couple’s business and home school for the couple’s three children.

“Daniel is an architect and I’m an interior designer, so we run our architecture firm from our property as well,” Kendel Levy said. “So, we work here and I also home school our children here.

“We’re very family integrated with our employees. It’s very special – having everything happen from one hub, which is here on our property.”

Daniel Levy said the goal is for the indoor and outdoor living spaces to work together.

“With over 200 windows and six decks, we’re always trying to connect with some aspect of the yard, whether it’s the water, a view of the mountains, or one of the garden landscapes we created,” Levy said. “We’re always working or playing outside, so the house is really just an extension of the landscape. We really tried to bring the outside in, as we designed it.”

The family has worked hard with its landscape team to maintain the property’s sense of natural adventure.

“Our team at Seeds of Change has helped incorporate the natural mountain-type elements into the property that we wanted to see,” said Daniel Levy. “They’ve really stepped up to the challenge of creating a natural landscape setting that reflects our family and our mission for what we’re trying to do as a family.”

Visit Exmark.com/Backyard to watch the entire sixth episode of Dream Yards, along with tips to help you create the yard of your dreams on virtually any budget.

About Exmark

Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. Exmark mowers are trusted 2-to-1 over the next best-selling brand of zero-turn mowers by landscape professionals. In addition to designing, building and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark’s goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company’s commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com.

About Backyard Life

With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard.

Contacts

Matt Gersib



(402) 314-2150



mattgersib@gmail.com