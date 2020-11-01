Broncos vs Chargers live stream reddit for NFL Sunday Night Football Week 8 game

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















How to watch Broncos vs. Chargers game in Week 8. Chargers vs Broncos live stream: how to watch NFL week 8 game online from anywhere. The Denver Broncos (2-4) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2:05 p.m. MT. The AFC West showdown will air on CBS and in-market fans can stream the game using FuboTV (try it free).

Greg Gumbel (play-by-play) and Rich Gannon (analyst) will call the game for CBS with former NFL kicker Jay Feely reporting from the sideline.

On the radio, the game will be nationally broadcast on ESPN. Locally, the game will air in English on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM and on The Fox 103.5 FM. The contest will air on local Spanish radio on KNRV 1150 AM.

Denver leads the all-time series against Los Angeles 67-52-1, including a 41-18-1 record against them at home. The Broncos swept the Chargers last season and quarterback Drew Lock beat them in his first NFL start.

We’ve got a tasty one to look forward to this afternoon as the Chargers and Broncos, both of whom are 2-4, battle it out at the bottom of AFC West. LA are coming into this one off the back of their biggest W of the season, and rookie QB Justin Herbert’s play is making fans forget all about Philip Rivers, let alone Tyrod Taylor. Follow our guide as we explain where to find a Chargers vs Broncos live stream and watch all the NFL action online from anywhere this Sunday.

Today’s Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos game kicks off at 4.05pm ET/1.05pm PT (9.05pm GMT) at Empower Field at Mile High, Colorado. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below – and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere by adding a good VPN to your software roster.

The Bolts’ offense seems to be coming together nicely with Herbert at the heart of it, and they’ve been racking up some very healthy numbers of late. The 39-29 victory over the Jags last week was the first of Herbert’s career and he was instrumental, throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns – including a sensational 70-yard pass – and rushing 66 yards and another score.

However, while their defense sacked Jags QB Gardner Minshew five times, the Chargers also managed to blow a 16-point lead, so there’s certainly still plenty of room for improvement there. It offers hope to a Denver team in need of some good omens after their wholly expected but no-less-painful 43-16 defeat at the hands of the Chiefs. Once again, their passing game was nowhere to be found – only two franchises have notched fewer points than the 116 that the Broncos have managed.

Drew Lock has been getting sacked left, right and center, which doesn’t bode well against a pass rush headed by Justin Jones and Melvin Ingram, so they’ll need to dig deep again a Chargers team that will be full of confidence. Read on as we explain how to watch the Chargers vs Broncos online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch the Chargers vs Broncos from outside your country

If you’ve mismatched a holiday or you’re away on business and you want to watch your country’s coverage from abroad, then you’ll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

How to watch a FREE Chargers vs Broncos live stream of today’s NFL game in the US

Today’s Chargers vs Broncos game is being shown on CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 4.05pm ET/1.05pm PT.

If you haven’t already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that CBS All Access is also available on a streaming-only basis from just $5.99 a month – and you can try it for free today.

How to watch Chargers vs Broncos FREE without cable

In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season.

That’s because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network – and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge.

Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there’s even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today’s Chargers vs Broncos game 100% free!

One of the things we love about fuboTV is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it’s not for you – and it’s easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards.

Don’t forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN – try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that’s being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Chargers vs Broncos.

Chargers vs Broncos live stream: how to watch today’s NFL game FREE in Canada

Today’s Chargers vs Broncos clash kicks off at 4.05pm ET/1.05am PT in Canada, and TSN is providing the linear TV coverage.

When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game.

That obviously means the Chargers vs Broncos game is covered, and it’s an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN’s also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer!

It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you’ve never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month TRIAL, too.

Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience.

Don’t forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North – just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.

Broncos vs Chargers live stream UK: how to watch American football online today

You can tune in to the Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers game via the NFL Game Pass Pro, as £143.99 gets you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more!

The game kicks off at 9.05pm GMT.

Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

For those not wishing to sign up to a Game Pass, UK American Football fans get up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Or grab a Now TV Sports Pass if you’d sooner just have access for a day or one month.

How to watch Broncos vs Chargers: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are generally well covered.

The Broncos vs Chargers game is being shown in Oz via the NFL Game Pass, which gives you access to every game around. Kick-off is set for 8.05am AEDT on Monday morning.

Not in Australia but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into an Australia IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

If you’re not interested in a subscription just for watching NFL, an average of five games per game week are shown on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

The Kayo streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you’re looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It’s really geared towards international fans and that’s where it’s a great option. In most of the NFL’s main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league’s live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you’re a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia – with only ‘domestic markets’ the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there’s a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they’ve finished. Not the worst offer we’ve ever heard, but don’t get caught out – GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more – plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).

