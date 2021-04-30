A cabinet, more commonly known as a cupboard, is a case with shelves or drawers and is used for either storage purpose or for the display of items. Usually made of wood, synthetic materials or metal, cabinets can be portable or wall mounted such as a medicine cabinet. Cabinets built for commercial purposes are different with respect to the type of material used to build them and are termed as case furniture. These cupboards can have one or more doors and can have multiple drawers or shelves.

Another variety, called a short cabinet have a surface top that is either used as a working surface or for display of decorative items. A classic example can be kitchen counter tops. A wide range of cabinet types are made by professional cabinet makers for use in the kitchen and bathroom. But with so many choices, it is often challenging to decide on the right one.

Some of the Most Common Types of Kitchen Cabinets Are:

Shaker cabinets: The shaker style cabinets are very common today and are made of a five-piece flat panel. The popularity of this style is due to the simple yet classic look, ideal for either traditional or contemporary home set-up. Among many trademark characteristics of shaker cabinets, the strong and sturdy appearance with utility based design deserve special mention. Speaking of the materials used for construction, shaker cabinets are commonly made out of high quality cherry, hickory or maple wood.

Louvered cabinets: These are made by professional cabinet makers. They are characterized by their expensive price tags but are sure to add a unique and attractive style to home cabinetry. Since these cabinets have spaces between the doors, they are ideal for home spaces that are in need of some ventilation.

Flat-panel cabinets: Commonly called slab cabinets, these exhibit simplicity and stylishness at their best. They offer minimalistic designs and are devoid of any expensive detailing. The simple look of these cabinets makes them a perfect choice for modern kitchens. These cabinets can be constructed in many ways, however, a constant feature in the design is the frameless slab doors.

Inset cabinets: Characterized by an inset door design set into the frame of the cabinet, these are quite high on the price tags but have long lasting durability. These are often custom designed with inserts that are either beaded or non-beaded.

Distressed cabinets: These are antique style cabinets made by professional cabinet makers and can be customized with any door style. An estimated additional cost of fifteen to twenty percent is applicable to give a distressed look to a new cabinet set.

Bead-board cabinets: These are customized to bring out a farmhouse or cottage kitchen look to the cabinetry. These are made out of rows of planks with ridges or cracks which are difficult to clean and maintain.

Thermo foil cabinets: Cabinet makers use fibreboard of medium density to mould out this style of cabinet doors. The process is followed by wrapping the door in plastic coating which is then sealed by exposure to extreme heating. These cabinets are a pocket friendly option and are quite durable.

Custom made cabinets: Homeowners have the option of custom designing their cabinet doors in case they do not find a style to fit into their home requirement. Local cabinet makers can help in designing the perfect tailor made cabinet door for these customers.

Conclusion

Cabinets are an essential part of modern kitchen and an area that require special attention for planning and design. They serve as organizers and help keep the space neat and tidy. Installations of cabinets is a tricky job and should be done by professional cabinet makers, however, the cost of the job would depend hugely on the style of cabinets as well as the materials used for construction.

