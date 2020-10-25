Cardinals vs Seahawks Live Streaming Reddit FREE watch 2020 NFL Week 7

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Seahawks at Cardinals: Kickoff time, TV coverage, radio, live stream, and more. The Seattle Seahawks (5-0) are back from their bye week, and they’ve been moved to primetime for their return to the gridiron. Their first divisional matchup of 2020 will see them travel to Glendale, AZ to take on the surprising Arizona Cardinals (4-2), who will be on Sunday Night Football for the first time since the absurd 6-6 tie with the Seahawks in 2016.

Originally this game was due to be a 1 PM kickoff before COVID-19 concerns with the Las Vegas Raiders led the NFL to pull an emergency flex schedule decision. The Raiders’ home game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moves to 1 PM, while Seahawks-Cardinals, which is a better matchup for totally biased reasons, is getting that NBC spotlight.

There is a lot at stake here. If the Seahawks win and other results break their way, they will have an early stranglehold on the rest of the NFC West, and the potential for essentially locking up the division by the end of November is real. A loss and they’ll still be in first place but with the Cardinals, Rams, and possibly the 49ers all breathing down their necks. Kyler Murray and that Cardinals offense pose serious problems for the Seahawks defense, but can this improved Cards defense (albeit now down Chandler Jones) handle the red-hot Seahawks offense and leading MVP candidate Russell Wilson? We shall see. We know it’s always eventful when these two teams play… and usually the road team wins.

Here are the details you need to watch Sunday Night Football, including broadcast information, live streaming options, radio commentary, and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, October 25th, 2020

Time: 8:20 PM ET/5:20 PM PT

Channel: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth (sideline: Michele Tafoya)

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle/97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional TV and radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible, Dave Wyman (Reporters: Jen Mueller and John Clayton)

Three VSiN NFL handicappers dive into some betting angles for Sunday night’s Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals matchup.

Youmans: Kyler Murray lofted a perfect pass that Christian Kirk caught in stride on the way to an 80-yard touchdown Monday in the Cardinals’ 38-10 victory at Dallas. Take out that play, and Murray went 8-for-23 for 108 yards the rest of the night.

Murray’s accuracy in Arizona’s aerial attack has a lot of room for improvement, but the Seahawks are nearly as weak as the Cowboys in terms of pass defense. The Cardinals are fortunate to have a dependable running back in Kenyan Drake, who carried 20 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns Monday, and the league’s No. 2 scoring defense (18.7 PPG).

Russell Wilson will tell us if Arizona’s impressive defensive numbers are legit. I hate to bet against Wilson, but the Seahawks are in a similar situation the one the Packers faced last week — a hot team hitting the road after a bye — and it paid off to bet against Aaron Rodgers. Seattle made narrow escapes in home victories over the Cowboys, Patriots and Vikings — and the Cardinals are currently better than those three teams.

Tuley: Don’t call me a bandwagon jumper on the Cardinals, as I have bets on them to win the NFC West and NFC from back in April. This is obviously a key game for them to make a serious run at the division, but they have a great shot at the minor upset. The Seahawks are undefeated at 5-0, but they have a knack of being involved in close games (which helps with us getting more than a field goal).

Pick: Cardinals +3.5

Dinsick: In reviewing the performance in Arizona’s win over the Cowboys in Week 6, it is fair to adjust their passing defense up, now at full strength, while also adjusting the offense down.

The Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury passing offense has not lived up to expectations this season (23rd in the metric Expected Points Added per Dropback, excluding garbage time) which presents a problem as they face a Seattle defense that is returning several key players in the secondary.

Most of the success for Murray this season has come on the ground, which matches up poorly against a Seattle team that is strong against the run, conceding an EPA of -0.153 point per rush. If the Cardinals are able to repeat the outstanding coverage they showed against the excellent Dallas wide receivers, this sets up for a perfect Under spot given the inflated total of 55.5. Depending on where you got the number, the Cardinals are 1-5 or 0-6 to the Under this season, falling five points short of the total on average. This may be the last time we see a total in the 50s for a Cardinals game.

Pick: Under 55.5

